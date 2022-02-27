North Dakota family sells bath bombs to raise awareness for World Down Syndrome Day



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

For the Klein family, March 21 is not just another day.

It’s World Down Syndrome Day, and it carries special meaning for the family whose son, Brody, was born in July 2011 and was diagnosed with Down Syndrome, Jane Klein told Gadget Clock.

When Brody was born, a mother of four living in Mandana, North Dakota, admitted that she did not know anyone with Down syndrome and did not even realize she had a day dedicated to raising awareness about the genetic disorder.

The New York Baker says his business has changed his life, and now he’s ready to help others

Shortly after Brody’s birth, the family joined designer jeans, a local group that supports families of children with Down syndrome.

“It’s great to know what other families in your community are going through,” Jane said. “You can always call someone for advice or express yourself quite honestly about the challenges and struggles that go along with our journey … but mostly share milestones and achievement stories.”

Over the past several years, Kleins has spent countless days raising awareness for World Down Syndrome Day through random generosity in their Mandana community.

This year, they decided to take it one step further.

Jane told Gadget Clock, “I just want to let people know that someone looks different on the outside, they’re human, just like you and me on the inside.” “They have a heart, they have a mind, they have a soul and they are going to be what they want to be.”

The teenager from New Jersey ran a 50 mile ultra-marathon in support of the veterans

In an attempt to spread the word, Jane decided to sell homemade bath bombs. Proceeds will be donated to designer Jean on March 21.

Every night for the past month, Jane sits at her kitchen table for about an hour trying to make Broady’s Buddy Bath Bombs, and the many requests that come to Broady’s Buddy Bath Bombs Facebook page are fulfilled.

With the help of Brody and other family members, he made an additional 30 to 40 bath bombs.

Jane says she has received dozens of orders from people across the country.

“I didn’t expect it to be this far and so big … My heart is full of people reaching out to me,” he said.

So far, the family has raised more than 500 in less than a month.