North Dakota family sells bath bombs to raise awareness for World Down Syndrome Day

North Dakota family sells bath bombs to raise awareness for World Down Syndrome Day
North Dakota family sells bath bombs to raise awareness for World Down Syndrome Day

North Dakota family sells bath bombs to raise awareness for World Down Syndrome Day

For the Klein family, March 21 is not just another day.

It’s World Down Syndrome Day, and it carries special meaning for the family whose son, Brody, was born in July 2011 and was diagnosed with Down Syndrome, Jane Klein told Gadget Clock.

When Brody was born, a mother of four living in Mandana, North Dakota, admitted that she did not know anyone with Down syndrome and did not even realize she had a day dedicated to raising awareness about the genetic disorder.

Jane and 10-year-old Brady Klein. The Klein family spends each year raising awareness for World Down Syndrome Day.

Jane and 10-year-old Brady Klein. The Klein family spends each year raising awareness for World Down Syndrome Day.
(Jane Klein)

Shortly after Brody’s birth, the family joined designer jeans, a local group that supports families of children with Down syndrome.

“It’s great to know what other families in your community are going through,” Jane said. “You can always call someone for advice or express yourself quite honestly about the challenges and struggles that go along with our journey … but mostly share milestones and achievement stories.”

Over the past several years, Kleins has spent countless days raising awareness for World Down Syndrome Day through random generosity in their Mandana community.

This year, they decided to take it one step further.

The Klein family spends each year raising awareness for World Down Syndrome Day.

The Klein family spends each year raising awareness for World Down Syndrome Day.
(Jane Klein)

Jane told Gadget Clock, “I just want to let people know that someone looks different on the outside, they’re human, just like you and me on the inside.” “They have a heart, they have a mind, they have a soul and they are going to be what they want to be.”

In an attempt to spread the word, Jane decided to sell homemade bath bombs. Proceeds will be donated to designer Jean on March 21.

Brady Klein is selling his bath bombs. The Klein family spends each year raising awareness for World Down Syndrome Day.

Brady Klein is selling his bath bombs. The Klein family spends each year raising awareness for World Down Syndrome Day.
(Jane Klein)

Every night for the past month, Jane sits at her kitchen table for about an hour trying to make Broady’s Buddy Bath Bombs, and the many requests that come to Broady’s Buddy Bath Bombs Facebook page are fulfilled.

With the help of Brody and other family members, he made an additional 30 to 40 bath bombs.

Jane says she has received dozens of orders from people across the country.

The Klein family spends every year raising awareness for World Down Syndrome Day. This year they are selling homemade bath bombs.

The Klein family spends each year raising awareness for World Down Syndrome Day. This year they are selling homemade bath bombs.
(Jane Klein)

“I didn’t expect it to be this far and so big … My heart is full of people reaching out to me,” he said.

So far, the family has raised more than 500 in less than a month.

