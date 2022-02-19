Sports

North Dakota State, Oral Roberts men’s basketball players get into wild scuffle after game

A wild feud began after the Bison Golden Eagle topped 77-59 after a men’s college basketball game between North Dakota State and Oral Roberts on Thursday night.

This situation arises after the last game of the game.

The North Dakota State Summit League match was already in the bag when bison guard Malek Harden-Hayes stole the ball from Golden Eagles guard Max Abmas. Harden-Hayes would drown after playing the final flute.

Bison players were celebrating after the dunk but the handshake on the sidelines would go to the line. While the players were shaking hands, Paul Mills, head coach of Oral Roberts, and Dave Richman, head coach of North Dakota State, were also seen talking.

There was a lot of pushing and shoving and talking nonsense. Golden Eagles player Eliza Lufil had to be held back and dragged to prevent matters from escalating further.

“You see the passion of the game. You see the two teams play in the end and some things spread,” Richman said after the game via inforam. “It’s not something I want to be a part of this program.

No. 3 Arizona Rolls in the second half, topping the state of Oregon

“Whatever happens from our side, I apologize to Oral Roberts and Coach Mills. But I told our boys to play to the end and we played to the end tonight.”

Mills also commented on the incident in a tweet.

“I am very sorry for what happened at the conclusion of our game tonight against NDSU. ORU or NDSU does not want to be represented in a negative light. Dave Richman and I have spoken and I have great respect for the Bison program. Congratulations Bison on an impressive performance,” he wrote.

The Summit League has not yet issued a statement on the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

