North East India Petroleum Dealers Association calls for closure of petrol pumps in Guwahati for 48 hours

The North East India Petroleum Dealers Association (NEIPDA) has put forth 10-point demands related to various issues related to the petroleum dealership business. The Association wants these to be accepted immediately.

There is no hope of relief for the common people who are constantly troubled by the impact of inflation. petrol-diesel Prices are increasing very quickly. Due to the cost of transport, everything of the needs of the common man is becoming expensive. Petroleum dealers are also worried due to inflation. In this regard, a major petroleum dealer association in Assam has called for the closure of petrol pumps in Guwahati for 48 hours from 6 am on Friday.

The North East India Petroleum Dealers Association (NEIPDA), which has appealed for the closure, has made 10-point demands related to various issues related to the petroleum dealership business. The Association wants these to be accepted immediately. The association has said that contractors repeatedly refuse to load tankers, illegal deductions are being made from SAP accounts and the automation system is faulty. This is causing a lot of trouble. They want immediate action to be taken on this. These demands were placed before the oil manufacturing companies, which have not responded so far. That is why they have called for the closure of petrol pumps for 48 hours.

Diesel and petrol prices are increasing continuously. Diesel has become costlier by Rs 5.60 and petrol by Rs 4.30 only this month. On Thursday also, fuel prices were increased by 35 paise in Delhi and Mumbai. Today in Delhi it will be sold at Rs 106.54 per liter and Rs 95.27 per liter respectively. Petrol price in Mumbai today is Rs 112.44 per liter and diesel will be sold at Rs 103.26 per litre.

Due to this the work of transport is also getting affected and the problems of the people are increasing. Not only this, the price of LPG is also increasing continuously. This has a direct impact on the pocket of the common man. At present, relief cannot be expected from the current situation.

On the other hand, it is being told that the direct benefit of the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel is going to the electric car makers like Tata and Mahindra. Due to this, the demand for all electric vehicles (E-Vehicle) including electric bikes is accelerating.