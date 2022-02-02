North Korea: After five months, Kim Jong’s wife appeared in Hanbok dress, Ri greeted the artists in this style

Ri, the wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was seen about 5 months later. King Jong’s wife was last seen on 9 September 2021.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s wife and his influential aunt were seen in public on Wednesday as they attended an art performance at the Mansudae Art Theater in the capital Pyongyang to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday. It was Kim Jong Un’s wife Ri Sol Joo’s first appearance in nearly five months.

According to the news agency Reuters, Ri was seen in a public place with Kim Jong Un on 9 September 2021. News agency Reuters quoted the official news agency KCNA as saying that when Kim Jong Un appeared with his wife Ri in the theater amid the welcome music, the audience shouted hooray. Kim Jon’s wife Ri was seen in a traditional red and black hanbok dress. It happened during the show that she was chatting with Kim and smiling. The couple was also seen shaking hands and posing for pictures with other actors.

The Korean Central News Agency reported on Wednesday that Kim and his wife were given a “warm welcome” after they arrived at Pyongyang’s sprawling Mansudae Art Theater for Tuesday’s concert. KCNA reported that the audience appreciated that Kim was “opening a new world and a new era in the country by turning people’s ideals and aspirations of happiness and building a powerful nation into reality.”

North Korean TV showed a new documentary on Tuesday that showed Kim riding a white horse through a forest symbolizing his family’s dynastic rule over the country. This documentary is made on his alleged achievements in 2021 including anti-virus campaigns, construction projects and developing weapons.

The TV clip also showed Kim Jong Un’s aunt and former senior official of the ruling Workers’ Party, Kim Kyung Hui, sitting next to Ri for the first time since January 2020. Kim Kyong Hui was a prominent figure in the early years after Kim came to power. But Kim’s aunt’s powerful husband had disappeared from the media in 2013 after he was ordered to death on treason charges.

Before attending a concert in February last year, she had been absent from the country’s media for nearly a year over health and related pregnancy speculations.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) has told lawmakers in South Korea that she stays away from outdoor activities to prevent corona infection, but is spending quality time with her children. The detective agency believes that Kim and Ri have three children, but little information is available about them. North Korea has not yet confirmed any corona cases. But it has closed its borders and imposed strict restrictions on travel.