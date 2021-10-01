North Korea continues a barrage of missile tests
Seoul: North Korea said Friday it has test-launched a newly developed anti-aircraft missile, sparking a flurry of weapons tests in recent weeks, while declaring openness to talks with the South.
The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Friday that the latest launch on Thursday tested a surface-to-air missile that has greater range, speed and accuracy than previous missiles.
The South Korean government has not commented publicly about the North’s missile test, and did not report when the launch took place on Thursday. The South’s military reports a test of North Korean ballistic missiles shortly after in violation of UN resolutions. But that hasn’t been done often when the North tests cruise missiles or other weapons that are considered less threatening.
From a photo of the new missile released by North Korean media, South Korean analysts said on Friday that the weapon looks similar to one the North unveiled during military parades last October and January. The weapons displayed during the parade included a new surface-to-air missile fired from a vehicle with four launch tubes.
In recent years, North Korea has bitterly complained about the United States’ sales of sophisticated weapons, particularly F-35 fighter jets, to the South, saying they increased tensions on the Korean peninsula and made the North its deterrent. Forced to build, including a nuclear arsenal.
The Test on Thursday was the second this week. On Wednesday, the North said it had test-launched a hypersonic missile, a highly sophisticated weapon also being developed by elite military powers such as the United States and Russia. The new weapon, the Hwaseong-8, was a ballistic missile with a hypersonic gliding warhead designed to detach in mid-air.
The South Korean military said that the Hwasong-8 is in the early stages of development. But the test was the latest sign that North Korea is developing missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons that would be difficult to intercept by missile defense systems deployed by the United States and its allies South Korea and Japan.
In 2017, North Korea tested three intercontinental ballistic missiles and conducted its sixth underground nuclear test. By the end of the year, the leader of the North, Kim Jong-un, claimed that his country had the potential to launch nuclear strikes against the continental United States.
He then went on to meet President Donald J. Trump three times to persuade the United States to lift international sanctions imposed on his country, offering a partial rollback of his nuclear weapons program in return.
After his talks with Mr Trump failed, Mr Kim began to revamp his weapons programs. During a congress of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party in January, Mr Kim offered an unusually detailed list of weapons he said his country was developing to help counter foreign aggression.
North Korea has conducted seven missile tests since Congress, violating UN resolutions banning the country from developing ballistic missiles.
President Biden has warned of “reactions” if North Korea continues to escalate tensions on the Korean peninsula, but has not imposed new sanctions, even as violations of UN resolutions in the country have become routine. The United States has tried both sanctions and negotiations to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons programs. Neither has worked.
Late last month, Mr. Kim’s sister and spokesman, Kim Yo-jong, said the North would consider holding a summit with South Korea and officially declare the Korean war if Seoul can restore trust with Pyongyang. will announce its termination. This week, Mr Kim said he was ready to restore a communications hotline with the South that was broken this summer.
