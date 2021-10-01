North Korea continues a barrage of missile tests

Seoul: North Korea said Friday it has test-launched a newly developed anti-aircraft missile, sparking a flurry of weapons tests in recent weeks, while declaring openness to talks with the South.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Friday that the latest launch on Thursday tested a surface-to-air missile that has greater range, speed and accuracy than previous missiles.

The South Korean government has not commented publicly about the North’s missile test, and did not report when the launch took place on Thursday. The South’s military reports a test of North Korean ballistic missiles shortly after in violation of UN resolutions. But that hasn’t been done often when the North tests cruise missiles or other weapons that are considered less threatening.

From a photo of the new missile released by North Korean media, South Korean analysts said on Friday that the weapon looks similar to one the North unveiled during military parades last October and January. The weapons displayed during the parade included a new surface-to-air missile fired from a vehicle with four launch tubes.