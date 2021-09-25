North Korea expects summit and declares end of war
Seoul – North Korea will consider holding a summit with South Korea and declaring an official end to the Korean War if the South can restore confidence with it, the North’s official news agency said on Saturday, with the sister of its leader Kim Jong Un. Said citing. -a.
Mr. Kim met three times with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in 2018. But former President Donald J. Intra-Korean relations have gone cold without an agreement on ending North Korea in early 2019 since Mr Kim’s diplomacy with Trump. Removal of nuclear weapons program and sanctions on the country.
In recent months, Mr Moon has repeatedly urged the North to engage in talks, hoping to roll back the peace process on the divided Korean peninsula – his main foreign policy initiative – in May with his single, five before the expiry of the term of the year. Speaking at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Mr Moon reiterated his proposal for a declaration to end the Korean War.
Mr Moon insists that if all the major participants in the war – the two Koreas, the United States and China – make such a declaration of an end to the war, it could build confidence on the Korean peninsula and prompt the North to seek nuclear disarmament. can help move forward. He sees the declaration of the end of the war as a confidence-building “political” gesture before negotiating a legally binding peace treaty. The fighting came to a halt in a truce in 1953, leaving the peninsula technically in a state of war.
“When the parties involved in the Korean War stand together and declare an end to the war, I believe that we can make irreversible progress in nuclear disarmament and usher in an era of complete peace,” Mr. Moon said.
On Saturday, Mr. Kim’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, appeared to stalk Mr. Kim. Moon Hope.
She said that if the South restored mutual trust between the two Koreas, “a number of issues to improve relations”, including a declaration of the end of the war and an inter-Korean summit, “could see meaningful and successful solutions” to North Korea. According to an English dispatch by the central news agency of the U.S., one by one at an early date. Ms. Kim serves as her brother’s spokeswoman on issues relating to South Korea and the United States.
Ms Kim did not elaborate on how South Korea could restore mutual trust, except that it should end its “hostile policy” towards the North. Ms Kim also criticized Mr Moon’s remarks after South Korea successfully tested its first submarine-launched ballistic missile this month as part of its efforts to counter North Korea’s growing missile and nuclear threat. Mr Moon called the South’s missile development “a strong deterrent against North Korean provocation”.
Mr Moon had applied “double standards”, with Ms Kim justifying the South’s missile development as a deterrent act while “instigating” the North’s missile tests.
Ms Kim also reminded South Korea of statements issued in August, when she said that peace can take root on the peninsula only when South Korea and the United States end their joint military exercises and US troops and The weapons were withdrawn. South.
Mr Moon’s office did not immediately respond to Kim’s statement.
Although Ms Kim’s statement on Saturday was one of the most conciliatory from the North in recent years, it was written in vague terms and warnings. His statement on Saturday, he said, was “just my personal view.”
Ms Kim “shows once again how skilled she is at the art of psychological manipulation,” hanging before South Korea “all the things Moon wants before her term ends next May,” said Fletcher’s North Korea expert Lee Sung-eun said. School at Tufts University.
Mr. Kim promised to go to Seoul for a return summit meeting with Mr. Moon in Pyongyang in September 2018, but he has not kept that promise.
Another Kim-moon summit before the South Korean leader steps down in May is highly unlikely, given the North’s extreme caution against meetings with outsiders during the pandemic, said North Korea at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies. Expert Lee Byong-chul said. Seoul. The real objective of the North may be to get aid from South Korea as a reward for starting talks for a possible summit, he said.
But Mr Moon and Mr Kim could meet in Beijing next February and join the leaders of China and the United States to declare an end to the war if China brings them together at the 2022 Winter Olympics, said Cheong Seong. -Chang, director of the Center for North Korean Studies at the Sejong Institute in South Korea.
Still, Mr Cheong said, “it is not wise to read too much into Kim Yo-jong’s conciliatory remarks and be too optimistic.”
