North Korea expects summit and declares end of war

Seoul – North Korea will consider holding a summit with South Korea and declaring an official end to the Korean War if the South can restore confidence with it, the North’s official news agency said on Saturday, with the sister of its leader Kim Jong Un. Said citing. -a.

Mr. Kim met three times with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in 2018. But former President Donald J. Intra-Korean relations have gone cold without an agreement on ending North Korea in early 2019 since Mr Kim’s diplomacy with Trump. Removal of nuclear weapons program and sanctions on the country.

In recent months, Mr Moon has repeatedly urged the North to engage in talks, hoping to roll back the peace process on the divided Korean peninsula – his main foreign policy initiative – in May with his single, five before the expiry of the term of the year. Speaking at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Mr Moon reiterated his proposal for a declaration to end the Korean War.

Mr Moon insists that if all the major participants in the war – the two Koreas, the United States and China – make such a declaration of an end to the war, it could build confidence on the Korean peninsula and prompt the North to seek nuclear disarmament. can help move forward. He sees the declaration of the end of the war as a confidence-building “political” gesture before negotiating a legally binding peace treaty. The fighting came to a halt in a truce in 1953, leaving the peninsula technically in a state of war.