North Korea fires ballistic missile after making nuclear threats



North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan on Wednesday, the report said.

The Japanese Defense Ministry and South Korean military have confirmed the launch, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency and the Japan Times reported Wednesday afternoon local time.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters that it was “monitoring and monitoring our military-related movements and maintaining a preparedness stance.” The launch was reportedly coming from the Pyongyang area shortly after 12 noon.

North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test for the first time in years, intelligence officials say

The launch is the latest in a series of weapons tests from a nuclear-armed country that prefers to change its strength and could use its nuclear arsenal if North Korea threatens to do so just days after leader Kim Jong Un warned.

The Japanese Coast Guard has urged ships traveling off the coast of Japan to stay away from any possible pieces.

The move comes just days before newly-elected President-elect Eun Suu Kyi takes office in South Korea.

Seoul and Washington have a history of escalating hostilities with North Korea’s weapons tests when they inaugurated new governments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.