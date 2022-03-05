North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea



SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea on Saturday, apparently extending its weapons test this year amid protracted stalemate in nuclear talks with the United States, according to its neighbors’ military.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it had detected a single launch of an alleged ballistic missile into the country’s eastern waters from an area near the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, but did not immediately say how far the weapon had flown.

Japan’s Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said the missile probably landed outside the country’s exclusive economic zone and there were no immediate reports of damage to the ship. He said preliminary assessments showed that the missile flew about 300 kilometers (180 miles) east at a maximum altitude of 550 kilometers (340 miles) before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

The details of the flight were similar to previous launches in North Korea, which operated from the Sunan area near Pyongyang. North Korean state media said the launch was designed to test a camera system that it plans to install on a spy satellite that is under development.

South Korea’s president’s office says National Security Adviser Suh Hoon will chair an emergency National Security Council meeting to discuss the launch. Neither the U.S. government nor the military has commented immediately on the launch.

“The missile was fired in the middle of the Beijing Paralympics, as the international community was responding to Russia’s attack on Ukraine,” said Kishi, who canceled a military academy graduation in response to the launch.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable,” he told reporters.

It was North Korea’s ninth round of arms launches in 2022 as it continued to use diplomatic maneuvers to expand its military capabilities while trying to pressure the Biden administration to give up.

The move comes as South Koreans waited in long lines at polling stations on Saturday morning to cast their ballots ahead of next Wednesday’s presidential election. The vote follows months of bitter campaigning, with the two main candidates clashing over whether to continue trying to engage with South Korea’s war-torn North or take a hard line to test its nuclear threat.

Other tests in the north this year include a so-called hypersonic missile and its first launch since 2017, a mid-range missile capable of reaching Guam, a major U.S. military base in the Pacific Ocean.

Analysts say North Korea could move forward in the coming months and possibly resume tests of large weapons such as intercontinental ballistic missiles as it seeks to move the needle with Washington, which is now engaged in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and regional rivalry with China.

During a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party convened by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last month, members of the Politburo issued a secret threat to resume nuclear device and ICBM tests, which Kim unilaterally negotiated with then-President Donald Trump in 2018 to make room for diplomacy. Trump.

But the talks derailed after the fall of Trump and Kim’s second meeting in February 2019, when the Americans rejected North Korea’s demand for a major lifting of sanctions in exchange for dismantling an aging nuclear facility that would amount to a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

The Biden administration has offered to hold open talks with Pyongyang, but the North has refused to provide the much-needed economic benefits unless it takes real steps to reduce its nuclear weapons and missile programs.

The North’s claim that it is testing camera systems for spy satellites suggests that it may be conducting a prohibited long-range rocket test that could advance its weapons in the guise of a space launch and put more pressure on Washington.

Some analysts have predicted that North Korea will launch a rocket carrying a satellite in April, before a major political anniversary, the birthday of state founder Kim Il Sung, the late grandfather of Kim Jong Un.