North Korea launches short-range missile as country’s envoy to the United Nations speaks
Seoul – North Korea fired a short-range missile off its east coast on Tuesday, the South Korean military said, as the North’s ambassador to the United Nations called on the United States to end joint military exercises and withdraw its strategic weapons. . Korean Peninsula.
North Korea resumed short-range ballistic missile tests in 2019 after its talks with the Trump administration failed. Pyongyang conducted its last missile test on September 15, when it launched two ballistic missiles in violation of several UN Security Council resolutions that banned the country. The development or testing of ballistic missiles or nuclear devices.
North Korea’s short-range missiles are not considered as alarming as the country’s intercontinental ballistic missiles. It was not clear whether Tuesday’s test involved a ballistic missile, which would violate UN resolutions.
The missile was launched on Tuesday morning, three days after the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the country would declare an official end to the Korean War by holding a summit with South Korea and restoring confidence with Seoul. will consider. Pyongyang.
Sister, Kim Yo-jong’s statement had raised cautious hopes that North Korea might be ready to resume talks, with President Donald J. Trump following two and a half years of Mr. Kim’s diplomacy on ending North Korea. parted without agreement. Removal of nuclear weapons program or sanctions.
Speaking to the UN General Assembly, the North’s ambassador, Kim Song, reiterated that Washington must end its “hostile policy” towards his country if it wants peace on the peninsula. In 1953 the Korean War was brought to a halt in a ceasefire, leaving the peninsula technically at war.
“If America wants to see the Korean War, which is the longest and longest war in the world, and if it really desires peace and reconciliation on the Korean peninsula, it has to go in that direction.” The first step must be taken. Abandoning our hostile policy,” said Mr. Kim, the ambassador.
The “hostile policy” is usually a reference to US joint military exercises with South Korea, the US military presence on the peninsula, and United Nations sanctions on the North on its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile development.
The first step in the talks, Mr Kim said, involves “permanently stopping joint military exercises and the deployment of all types of strategic weapons” in and around the peninsula.
Washington has repeatedly urged the North to return to nuclear disarmament talks, saying it has no hostile intentions against the isolated, impoverished country. But North Korea has yet to respond to a proposal from the Biden administration to resume talks “without conditions” anytime, anywhere.
North Korea has long said its nuclear arsenal is for self-defense and has complained about joint military exercises for decades, combining them with its own military exercises, often with weapons tests. Washington and Seoul insist that the joint exercises, a centerpiece of their military alliance, are defensive in nature, and dismiss North Korea’s complaint as propaganda.
As he engages Kim Jong-un in diplomacy, Mr Trump has canceled or scaled back exercises to help facilitate talks. He said the joint “war games” were “stimulating” and “expensive”, but critics accused him of turning the military exercise into a bargaining chip.
Trump’s cancellation of the joint exercise also delayed South Korea’s preparations to build up its defense capabilities as part of a long-term effort to regain wartime operational control of its military. Wartime operational control of the South Korean military has been in the hands of American generals since the 1950–53 Korean War.
Talks between Mr. Kim and Mr. Trump broke down when North Korea demanded that Washington lift all UN sanctions in exchange for partially ending its nuclear weapons program. Mr Trump rejected Mr Kim’s offer, insisting on a quicker and more comprehensive rollback of the North’s nuclear program.
North Korea’s envoy to the United Nations on Monday evening said his country would stick to its nuclear program.
“Given that the US and US-South Korea military alliances escalate military threats against the DPRK, one cannot deny the right of self-defense to the DPRK, which is to develop, test, manufacture weapons systems similar to the DPRK. and officials. They have or are being developed by them,” Mr. Kim said, using the acronym for his country’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
