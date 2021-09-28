North Korea launches short-range missile as country’s envoy to the United Nations speaks

Seoul – North Korea fired a short-range missile off its east coast on Tuesday, the South Korean military said, as the North’s ambassador to the United Nations called on the United States to end joint military exercises and withdraw its strategic weapons. . Korean Peninsula.

North Korea resumed short-range ballistic missile tests in 2019 after its talks with the Trump administration failed. Pyongyang conducted its last missile test on September 15, when it launched two ballistic missiles in violation of several UN Security Council resolutions that banned the country. The development or testing of ballistic missiles or nuclear devices.

North Korea’s short-range missiles are not considered as alarming as the country’s intercontinental ballistic missiles. It was not clear whether Tuesday’s test involved a ballistic missile, which would violate UN resolutions.

The missile was launched on Tuesday morning, three days after the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the country would declare an official end to the Korean War by holding a summit with South Korea and restoring confidence with Seoul. will consider. Pyongyang.