North Korea may stage ICBM test launch as Biden prepares for Asia trip, source says

2 days ago
Senior U.S. intelligence officers are following indications that North Korea might test an intercontinental ballistic missile someday this week, Gadget Clock has discovered.

A source accustomed to the intelligence, who was briefed Tuesday morning by different businesses’ U.S. counterparts, stated the present estimate is that the launch might happen in two to eight days.

President Biden is getting ready to go to South Korea on Saturday and Japan on Sunday, the White Home stated, the place he’ll “focus on alternatives to deepen our necessary safety relationship.”

This image, distributed by the North Korean government, shows a test fire of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at an undisclosed location in North Korea on March 24.

The source advised Gadget Clock that the possible launch time was based mostly on “gasoline actions” detected on the bottom inside North Korea.

Final Thursday, North Korea examined three ballistic missiles in its japanese waters.

On Saturday, May 14, people at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, saw a TV screen showing a news report of a COVID-19 outbreak in North Korea.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command stated in a press release that “we’re conscious of the launch of the ballistic missile and are in shut session with our allies and companions.” “Whereas we have now assessed that this incident doesn’t pose a direct menace to US personnel or the area or our allies, the missile launch highlights the destabilizing impression of the DPRK’s unlawful weapons program.”

The launches additionally come as North Korea is battling a coronavirus outbreak.

