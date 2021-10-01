North Korea missile tests are part of a familiar strategy

Seoul – Signs are confusing. One day North Korea is raising hopes of talks with South Korea, and the next it is firing missiles or showing off the latest weapons in its nuclear arsenal.

In the past week alone, the North suggested the possibility of an inter-Korean summit and said it would reopen a communications hotline with its neighbour. It also fired long-range cruise missiles, calling it its first hypersonic missile, and tested a new antiaircraft missile on Thursday. Earlier in September, he had launched a ballistic missile from a train rolled down a mountain tunnel, the same day he called the South’s President Moon Jae-in a “stupid”. I

Once again, North Korea is turning to a well-respected, two-pronged strategy designed to flex its military muscles without risking opportunities for retaliation or negotiations.

In the absence of talks with Washington, the missile tests reminded the world that North Korea was developing increasingly sophisticated weapons capable of delivering nuclear weapons. But individually, these short-range or still under development missiles do not pose a direct threat to the United States.