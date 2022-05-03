North Korea preparing nuclear test for first time in years, intelligence officials say



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Western intelligence officials say North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test for the first time in more than four years. New tensions on the peninsula prompted China’s nuclear envoy to meet with his South Korean counterpart in Seoul on Tuesday, calling the situation “serious.”

According to a statement from South Korea’s foreign ministry, Noah Qiu-duk hoped his Chinese counterpart Liu Xiaoming would play a “constructive role” in getting North Korea back on the negotiating table.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un recently warned that he would use nuclear weapons “beforehand” if threatened. The dictator recently presided over another huge military parade marking the 90th anniversary of the founding of the revolutionary army in North Korea.

Kim has warned North Korea that it will use nuclear weapons “before”

Kim has promised to build nuclear weapons “at the fastest speed” according to his state-run media. There are concerns that the North Korean dictator will use the opportunity to conduct a new nuclear test to disrupt President Biden’s upcoming summit in South Korea on May 21, just days after the country’s new leader takes office next week.

The U.S. military maintains a force of 28,500 troops in South Korea.

North Korea has called for the return of a strategic nuclear warhead to South Korea for the first time in decades after testing an intercontinental ballistic missile in late March for the first time since 2017, following a storm of short-range ballistic missiles this year.

North Korea’s dictator has threatened to expand its nuclear arsenal during a military parade

North Korea rolls out its new ICBM during a military parade in October 2020. The missile, which has been tested in recent weeks, has flown about 4,000 miles into space, more than 15 times the orbit of the International Space Station. It has a range to reach the United States, experts say. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

In recent weeks, U.S. spy satellites have identified new tunnels in the country as indifferent, in a place where such tests have been conducted in the past, two U.S. defense officials told Gadget Clock.

Kim Jong Un has observed tests of new weapons to enhance nuclear capability

Officials say the new activity indicates that another nuclear test is likely to take place in the coming weeks. North Korea has tested six nuclear weapons in its history, beginning in 2006.

According to defense officials, intelligence analysts have discovered active excavation equipment in Kilju, located in Hamgeyong Province, where a nuclear weapon was recently tested in September 2017.

The incoming South Korean president has called on the Biden administration to deploy nuclear weapons on the peninsula for the first time since the end of the Cold War. Conservative president-elect Eun Sook-eol, 61, will be sworn in next week. It is not immediately clear what kind of strategic assets he has in mind. In the 1980s, the US military deployed strategic, short-range nuclear missiles to South Korea.

North Korea’s attack could bring “unimaginable disaster” to South Korea, officials say

On September 27, 1991, then-President George HW Bush ordered the dismantling of all deployed short-range nuclear missiles. He further added that the US Navy would no longer deploy nuclear-tipped Tomahawk cruise missiles on warships and submarines “under normal circumstances”.

The United States will take over the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council later this month. When Russian forces launched their full-scale offensive on February 24, it served as chairman of the 15-nation panel. Some believe that Russia’s veto power will prevent Pyongyang from imposing more aggressive sanctions.

“Russia’s war in Ukraine is a great time for North Korea. Where the United States wants the United Nations to punish the North with tougher sanctions for any and all intercontinental ballistic missile tests, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un can play his part. Russian President Vladimir Putin Great relationship with Russia and be sure that Russia will prevent any such move, “Donald Kirk wrote in” The Hill “on Monday.

Kim Jong Un met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2019 in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok.