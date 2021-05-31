North Korea Releases Its First Response to Moon-Biden Summit

SEOUL — North Korea’s state media on Monday criticized america for lifting restrictions on South Korea’s potential to construct extra highly effective ballistic missiles in its first response to the summit between President Biden and Moon Jae-in, the chief of South Korea, earlier this month.

North Korea warned that lifting the restrictions would increase tensions on the Korean Peninsula and set off an arms race.

Through the summit assembly between Mr. Biden and Mr. Moon, the allies agreed to terminate the so-called missile tips which have been imposed on South Korea since 1979 and positioned limits on the vary and warhead weight of ballistic missiles South Korea was allowed to develop.

Earlier than the summit, Washington had already lifted the payload restrict on South Korean missiles to assist the nation counter the North’s rising nuclear and missile risk.