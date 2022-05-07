North Korea tests suspected submarine-launched missile



SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile designed to launch from a submarine on Saturday, the South Korean military said, apparently continuing a provocative trend to display weapons that could lead to a nuclear test next month.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch came from the waters near the eastern port city of Sinpo, where North Korea has a submarine building a large shipyard, but did not immediately say how far the missile flew. It was also not clear if the launch involved an actual submarine or a submarine test platform.

Japan’s defense ministry also confirmed the launch, but did not immediately release details of the flight.

The launch was apparently the first demonstration of a North Korean submarine-powered ballistic system since October last year when it tested a new short-range missile from 8.24 Yongong – its only known submarine capable of launching a missile – which was its first. Underwater testing has been introduced since 2019.

The launch comes three days after a suspected ballistic missile was fired from the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, on Wednesday, and three days before South Korean and Japanese military identities were identified, three days before the inauguration of South Korean President-elect Eun Sook Eol. Take a tougher line on the North’s nuclear ambitions.

The latest launch was likely to be North Korea’s 15th round of missile launch this year, including the first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile since 2017 that showed the potential range to reach the U.S. mainland completely.

Experts say the unusually fast pace of experimental activity signifies a narrowing of the horizon aimed at forcing the United States to adopt the concept of the North as a nuclear power and lift crippling sanctions. There are also indications that North Korea is recovering the tunnel at the site of the nuclear test, where it conducted its sixth and final nuclear test in September 2017 in preparation for another explosive test.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned in a missile test statement that the North could actively use its nuclear weapons if threatened or provoked by the North, which experts say reflects an escalating nuclear doctrine that is of increasing concern to South Korea and Japan. Will.

Kim made the remarks during a military parade in Pyongyang on April 25, in which he rolled out his ICBMs, which appeared to be a new type of missile designed to be launched from a submarine.

North Korea is pushing hard to acquire the capability to launch nuclear-armed missiles from submarines, which would theoretically strengthen its resistance by ensuring a surviving ability to retaliate after absorbing a nuclear attack on the ground.

Ballistic missile submarines will also add to the maritime threat to the growing stockpile of solid-fuel weapons fired from northern land vessels, with the apparent goal of overwhelming the missile defense systems of South Korea and Japan.

In recent years the North has been building and testing a family of missiles called the Pukguksang, designed to launch from submarines or land vehicles. Still, experts say the heavily sanctioned country will need more time, resources and major technological advances to build at least a few submarines that can navigate the seas peacefully and carry out attacks reliably.

The South Korean and Japanese military said Wednesday that the North Korean missile had a range of about 500 kilometers (310 miles) at a maximum altitude of 800 kilometers (500 miles). North Korea’s state media has not yet commented on the test.