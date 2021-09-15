North Korea tests two ballistic missiles just days after cruise missile test

North Korea has tested two ballistic missiles just days after firing a new type of cruise missile with potentially nuclear capabilities.

South Korea’s military said both missiles were fired from an undisclosed inland location before coming down somewhere near the east coast.

The move is likely designed as a provocation for Joe Biden and other world leaders, as ballistic missile tests violate UN resolutions on the North’s weapons program and are likely to trigger a diplomatic response.

Hours later, South Korea’s presidential office said it conducted the first underwater ballistic missile test on Wednesday afternoon. It said the domestically manufactured missile, fired from a 3,000-tonne submarine, flew for a specified distance before hitting a designated target.

The weapon is expected to help Seoul deter potential external threats, promote self-defense and promote peace on the Korean peninsula, the statement said.

It comes two weeks after Kim Jong Un restarted a nuclear reactor in Yongbyon, which was shut down during talks with Donald Trump.

Kim had shut down most of his nuclear program and his main nuclear test site during talks in which he called on Trump to lift crippling economic sanctions in exchange for permanently giving up his nuclear expected to celebrate.

The leaders met three times – a historic achievement for Kim, who was the first North Korean leader to meet with a US president – but talks ultimately failed to reach an agreement with both sides.

Since then, North Korea has carried out a series of low-level missile tests in an effort to get the US back on the negotiating table.

Joe Biden has said he is ready to meet with Kim, but added that a precondition for any such meeting would be a serious commitment to dismantling his nuclear arsenal.

Referring to Trump’s summit with Kim in May, Biden said, “I will not do what has been done in recent days.”

‘I would not give him everything he is looking for, international recognition as legitimate, and would not give him what would allow him to proceed in a direction he was not serious at all.’

Biden has since appointed South Korean ambassador Sung Kim as envoy to North Korea, working on arranging a summit and establishing diplomatic ties to eventually rid North Korea of ​​nukes.

Kim’s regime tested a cruise missile in January, just hours after Biden took office, and launched a short-range ballistic missile in March.

However, it has stopped testing its intercontinental-range ballistic missiles – which are capable of encircling the US – since Trump talks began.

It is not clear what is the range of the missiles launched on Wednesday, or whether they are of a new type.

North Korea typically tests its ballistic missiles on a fast trajectory, which means they go up into the atmosphere before returning far below their maximum range.

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called Wednesday’s launch “disgraceful”, saying it threatened peace and security in the region.

“North Korea fired two unidentified ballistic missiles from its central inland region toward the east coast, and intelligence officials from South Korea and the United States are conducting a detailed analysis,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The latest launches were made by the foreign ministers of South Korea and China during talks in Seoul amid concerns over North Korea’s recent cruise missile test and stalled denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

North Korea said it successfully tested a new long-range cruise missile over the weekend, calling it “a strategic weapon of great importance”.

Kim’s regime commonly uses the phrase ‘strategic weapons’ to refer to nuclear missiles, leading analysts to conclude that it may be the North’s first cruise missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

If so, it poses a security risk to neighbors such as Japan and South Korea because their missile defenses are set up to detect and destroy incoming ballistic missiles.

Cruise missiles are self-propelled and fly along a relatively straight and flat trajectory for most of their flight, similar to the way fighter jets fly, meaning they can sneak under the protection of radar, but with a shorter range. because they need to carry more fuel.

Ballistic missiles travel along an arched trajectory and operate only for the first part of their flight before using gravity to fall back to Earth, the way space rockets fly.

It also comes two weeks after Kim restarted the North's main nuclear plant in Yongbyon (pictured), which was shut down during nuclear talks with Trump.

This means they are easy to detect using radar, but their range is much longer because they require less fuel to be carried.

When asked about past cruise missile tests, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said all sides should work to promote peace and stability on the Korean peninsula.

“Not only North Korea but other countries are doing military activity,” he told reporters. “We should all try in a way that helps to restart the conversation.”

Moon’s spokesman said that in a meeting with Wang on Wednesday, Moon sought China’s support for resuming talks, adding that North Korea would seek engagements such as talks or humanitarian aid from South Korea and the United States. is not responding to the proposals, Moon’s spokesman said.

Nuclear envoys from South Korea, Japan and the United States were also meeting in Tokyo this week.

US envoy to North Korea Sung Kim said on Tuesday that the United States has no hostile intentions towards Pyongyang and expects it to respond positively to proposals to negotiate its weapons programs.

Kim was due to meet his Japanese counterpart on Wednesday for a bilateral meeting.