North Korea wants to expand its underwater capability, tests submarine-launched missile

Seoul said the missile was fired near the eastern port of Sinpo, where North Korea has a major shipyard that builds the submarines.

North Korea has tested a submarine-launched missile. Announcing this, North Korea has said that it wants to expand its capabilities under water. Let us tell you that this is the first test of such a modern weapon in the last two years. Tuesday’s test was the fifth round of missile launches since September.

It is believed that this test is an attempt to put pressure on Seoul and Washington. Because Pyongyang sees shared military exercises between the US and South Korea and the international sanctions imposed on itself as hostile policies. Regarding the missile test, North Korea’s official news agency-Korean Central News Agency informed that the recent test will make a big contribution to keeping the country’s defense technology at a high level and enhancing the naval operational capability under water.

On Tuesday, North Korea’s neighboring countries said that ‘there has been information about North Korea conducting missile tests. The weapon fell in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. However, this missile of North Korea has been described by the South Korean military as a short-range weapon from a submarine.

South Korea’s capital Seoul said the missile was fired from waters near the eastern port of Sinpo, where North Korea has a major shipyard that builds the submarines. Let us tell you that North Korea has released pictures regarding this test, in which a missile is seen rising from the sea and then a spark is seen coming out of the plume of smoke. At the same time, the upper part seen in one picture looks like a submarine on the surface of the sea.

Let us tell you that North Korea has launched such a modern weapon after US President Joe Biden came to power. At the same time, Biden’s special envoy in Washington, Sung Kim Kim, stressed that the US condemns this test. He urged Pyongyang to avoid escalating further tensions.