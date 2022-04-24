North Korean regime boasts ‘invincible power’ ahead of military holiday



North Korean media are proud that the country’s government is bringing in an “invincible force” ahead of the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army (KPRA) on Sunday.

The bomber struck shortly after noon as North Korea test-fired several ballistic missiles. According to a report by state media agency KCNA, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is an “invincible force that the world cannot ignore and no one can touch,” Reuters reported.

Biden Administrator Condemns North Korea’s Missile Launch, Wants ‘Serious and Sustainable Diplomacy’ with North Korea

According to Reuters, the report praised Kim for his “talented military ideals and outstanding military command and unparalleled courage and bravery.”

President Joe Biden’s administration has condemned the regime’s recent missile tests, which have become a recurring theme in recent years. North Korea conducted more missile tests in January than in 2021.

“The United States strongly condemns the DPR for this test,” a senior Biden administration official told Gadget Clock Digital in March. “These launches are in flagrant violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions, aimlessly escalating tensions and risking destabilizing the security situation in the region.”