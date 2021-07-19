North Koreans Might Have To Face Death Penalty If They Doing This

A new law has been passed in North Korea some time ago, in which offensive words prevalent in South Korea will be punished for bringing them into common language.

Seoul. North Korea’s Supreme Commander Kim Jong Un is known for his dictatorial decrees. They have imposed strict restrictions in their country. A new law has been passed in North Korea some time ago, according to this, if any person shares content related to the media of South Korea, America and Japan, then he can be sentenced to death.

read this also: Pakistan: 30 killed, over 40 injured in bus-truck collision

foreign fashion already banned

Apart from this, a ban has been imposed on bringing offensive words prevalent in South Korea into common language. Here South Korea’s hairstyles and foreign fashion are already banned. People have been told that the language of North Korea is the best and that they can face the death penalty for the language used in South Korea.

will have to spend 15 years in jail

North Korean dictator Kim Jong has announced that if anyone follows the media of South Korea, Japan and America, he will have to spend 15 years in jail. The North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinman wrote about the dangers of pop culture in South Korea that people in colorful clothes want to destroy our culture. These people are even more dangerous than those who have guns in their hands.

read this also: Pakistan: Imran calls himself ‘brand ambassador of Kashmiris’, says will continue to raise issues as ambassador and lawyer

University of North Korean Studies professor Yang Moo-jin told the Korea Herald that Kim Jong Un himself was educated in Switzerland. They know that Korean pop music and Western culture very easily influence the young people of North Korea.

Kim knows the consequences

According to Professor Yang Moo-jin, Kim knows the consequences. Due to the influence of external culture, youth can become rebellious. They will oppose Kim’s dictatorial attitude. This is the reason why Kim is trying not to allow pop culture, music and media from other countries to be prevalent in her country. They are talking about giving severe punishment to those who do not obey him.