North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong changed his appearance, you will not be able to recognize by seeing

There was a lot of speculation about Kim Jong’s non-appearance for a long time. However, after appearing in the party meeting, these speculations have come to an end.

North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un is again in discussions due to his new picture. In this picture that surfaced, Kim Jong Un looks so thin that it is difficult to recognize him. It is being told that this picture was taken during a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party of North Korea.

Kim Jong Un remains in discussions for one reason or the other. Before this, he had reduced his weight, about which various speculations were being made all over the world. The latest picture of Kim Jong Un has been released by the Central News Agency of North Korea. However, more details about this meeting have not been revealed.

37-year-old Kim Jong Un has appeared in front of the world for the first time after the death of his uncle. According to the report, Kim Jong-un’s weight was 139 kg last year, but the North Korean dictator has reduced his weight by 20 kg in 2021. According to government officials, Kim Jong Un is eating less food due to lack of food in the country. Kim also appealed to the citizens of the country to eat less until the situation returns to normal.

There was a lot of speculation about Kim Jong’s non-appearance for a long time. However, after appearing in the party meeting, these speculations have come to an end. At the same time, government officials have also claimed that Kim is completely healthy.

Kim had banned even laughing and crying

Actually, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is known for making his strange rules and implementing them in the country. Recently, Kim Jong Un banned people from laughing, crying, shopping and drinking alcohol for 11 days across the country. The reason for this was the 10th anniversary of his father ‘Kim Jong Il’. During this time people were given strict instructions to follow the restrictions.