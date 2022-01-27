North Korea’s situation worsens due to new US sanctions, suspected ballistic missile test for the sixth time in a month

North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday in its weapons test for the sixth time this month. South Korea’s army gave this information. Experts say North Korea’s unusual spurt in testing activity is to pressure the Biden administration over long-stalled talks aimed at easing US-led sanctions against it and its nuclear disarmament programs.

US sanctions on North Korea have worsened as the pandemic rocked the country’s economy, which already suffers from decades of mismanagement of its nuclear weapons programs and its own government and sanctions imposed by the US leadership. deteriorated because of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said that these nuclear weapons were probably short-range firepower. These were released from the eastern coast at an interval of five minutes and the missile flew at a speed of 190 km at a maximum altitude of 20 km above the ground before falling into the sea.

According to the website of South Korea’s office, aviation officials issued airmen or NOTAM (Notice to Air Mission) alerts to pilots operating in South Korean airspace about “missiles fired from North Korea”, It has also been advised to maintain close communication with the country’s air traffic control. The US Indo-Pacific Command called North Korea’s recent tests less effective, saying “they do not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or to the region or our allies.”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has described North Korea’s repeated missile tests as “extremely regrettable”. However, he said so far there were no reports of damage to ships and aircraft off the coast of Japan. North Korea last week also made an veiled threat to resume testing of nuclear explosives and long-range missiles that the US has taken on the JD(S). The test was suspended by the country’s leader Kim Jong Un in 2018 while starting diplomatic talks with the US.

Also Read Kim’s missiles become a threat

Kim’s summit with then-President Donald Trump was derailed in 2019, when the US rejected North Korea’s demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial moratorium on its nuclear capabilities. The Biden administration has offered open talks but has shown no desire to ease sanctions until Kim takes concrete steps to give up nuclear weapons and missiles. North Korea started the year with a test of an alleged hypersonic missile.

According to Kim, this test will strengthen the country’s ability to “prevent nuclear war”. North Korea this month tested two different types of short-range ballistic missiles. North Korea’s foreign ministry had earlier warned of a “stern reaction” in the wake of the Biden administration’s imposition of new sanctions after the country’s second hypersonic missile test on January 11.

The US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on five North Korean individuals for their roles in obtaining equipment and technology for the country’s missile programs, while the State Department has sanctioned another North Korean figure, one for widespread support of North Korea’s weapons activities. Ordered sanctions against a Russian person and a Russian company.

The post New US sanctions worsen the situation in North Korea, the sixth time in a month suspected ballistic missile test appeared first on Jansatta.

#North #Koreas #situation #worsens #due #sanctions #suspected #ballistic #missile #test #sixth #time #month