North Las Vegas deadly crash 911 audio released: ‘There’s bodies everywhere’



Nine people have been killed in the Las Vegas-area crash over the weekend, with horrific and urgent reports on the 911 line about what viewers were watching.

North Las Vegas police have released audio of more than a dozen calls this week that came about the tragedy.

“There are dead bodies everywhere,” one man told emergency responders. According to FOX 5 in Las Vegas, the pedestrian went to describe the “terrible accident.”

Las Vegas-area driver crash that killed 9 people speed history

“Oh my God, my God! Get down, it’s a kid, it’s a kid, don’t look!” Another caller shouted in Spanish while calling 911, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

More than 100 miles

Gary Robinson, 59, accused of driving through a bend at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, killed himself, his passengers and a family of seven in a minivan with four children aged 5 to 15.

Four more people were injured in the pileup of six vehicles, the Review-Journal reported.

‘Before Our Eyes’

“A lot of people have died,” a third caller told 911K. “Inside the car, outside the car.”

“It literally happened right before our eyes,” said one caller. “A child has died.”

“You have to get here quickly,” another caller told emergency responders, referring to the cars “smoking” according to Fox 5.

The deceased was identified as Yeshua Mejia, 5. Adrian Zacharias, 10; Luvia Dalen Zacharias, 13; Brian Axel Zacharias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; Jose Zacharias-Caldera, 35; Robinson’s passenger Tanaga Ravel Miller, 46; And Robinson.