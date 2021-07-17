North Mcd Will Give Property Tax Exemption Who Got Corona Vaccine

A different method has been adopted to encourage people about Corona Vaccination. Announcement of special exemption in property tax

New Delhi. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) has made up its mind to provide relief to the people during the Corona period. The dates for depositing property tax with a rebate of up to 15 percent for residential property taxpayers have been extended. Taxpayers will now be able to take advantage of property tax rebate till July 31.

Three percent property tax exemption

Along with this, the corporation has also adopted a different method to encourage people regarding corona vaccination. The corporation has announced to give three percent property tax exemption to such taxpayers. People will have to give a self-declaration form stating that they and everyone in their family have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the Mayor of North Delhi, Raja Iqbal Singh, the North Corporation has extended the last date for payment of property tax from July 15 to July 31, 2021 with a rebate of 15 percent on timely lump-sum payment for the year 2021-22. is.

Extended the last date for depositing property tax

According to Raja Iqbal Singh, seeing the enthusiasm of the citizens in the last days, the last date for depositing property tax has been extended. He said that due to the extension of the last date for depositing property tax, the revenue of the corporation would also increase. People will get to see enthusiasm for vaccination.