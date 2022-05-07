North Shore Animal League America’s Adopt-In-The-Park at Wollman Rink in Central Park May 7



CENTRAL PARK (WABC) — If you’ve been thinking about adopting a furry friend you might find the purrfect pal at the Adopt-In-The-Park event in Central Park this Saturday.

The North Shore Animal League America is hosting its first-ever Adopt-In-The-Park mobile adoption event on May 7 at the Wollman Rink.

The event will have six mobile units filled with adoptable dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens from their shelters.

Other organizations like Bobb & the Strays, Advocats, Muddy Paws, and Korean K9 Rescue will also have animals to meet at the event.

Each organization has its own adoption policies and fees so it’s best to talk to a representative about the process when you’ve found the right companion.

Hundreds of animals will be available for adoption, rain or shine, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

ALSO READ | Familiar list as 2021’s most popular American baby names released

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip