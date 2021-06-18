Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021 for Nursing Superintendent vacancies, apply from here

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021: Northeast Frontier Railway has launched the notification for the recruitment of Nursing Superintendent posts.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021: In view of the second wave of Corona epidemic, Northeast Frontier Railway has invited purposes for the recruitment of Nursing Superintendent posts. and eligible candidates can apply on-line by visiting the official web site of North East Frontier Railway, nfr.indianrailways.gov.in, underneath the notification issued this recruitment from Central / State Authorities Paramedical Employees / Japanese Railway workers and youth from Kovid-19 ward. Purposes are invited to work in Candidates might be chosen on the idea of On-line Interview on twenty second June 2021.

Essential Dates:

On-line Interview Date: 22 June 2021

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Superintendent – 8 Posts

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Important Qualification and Age Restrict For Nursing Superintendent Posts Diploma in Nursing from acknowledged Institute and Minimal age restrict is 20 years.

Learn the notification earlier than making use of

Earlier than making use of for the vacant posts of Nursing Superintendent, candidates ought to learn the official notification issued by Northeast Frontier Railway completely. Solely the appliance crammed with out error might be legitimate. If any mistake or deficiency is discovered within the on-line software kind, it will also be canceled.