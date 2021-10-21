Northeast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2018 Football: Watch the match live here

If Bengaluru FC has remained undefeated in the fifth season of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL), then the story of Mumbai City FC is no less interesting. Mumbai were beaten 5-0 by FC Goa at their home in Fatorda, but since then, Mumbai have made a remarkable improvement in their game. He has been unbeaten for the last six matches, out of which he has won five, while one match has been a draw. On the basis of this performance, she has come in second place.

Now on Sunday, he has to take on a strong team like Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium. Mumbai will look to take the first place in this match, while the hosts will want to strengthen themselves further at the top position with three points.

This match against Bangalore will not be easy for Mumbai in any way. They have not lost a single match in the league so far. If Bengaluru manages to avoid defeat, then this season it will become the first team that has faced all the teams yet did not see defeat. This record will be a different achievement for the host.

The live telecast of ISL matches can be seen on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3. Whereas live streaming can be seen on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.