Northwest to see blizzard conditions, difficult travel conditions

18 hours ago
A major winter storm advancing northwest, north rocky and north plains is causing heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions until Wednesday night.

This long-term snowfall will bring a 1-2 foot wide jolt for the region.

Western winter weather warning until Tuesday

(Credit: Gadget Clock)

Snow can fall up to 3 feet in some areas.

Snowfall still remains in the northwest

(Credit: Gadget Clock)

If a massive power outage is possible, travel will be difficult, if not impossible.

A strong storm is expected on Tuesday

(Credit: Gadget Clock)

Meanwhile, strong to strong thunderstorms continued in the central and southern plains and then in the Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.

Hail, hailstorms and tornadoes will be possible for the same area affected by the dangerous storms of the past few weeks.

Extreme levels of flood danger were announced in at least two places on Wednesday

(Credit: Gadget Clock)

Dangerous fire conditions will also be dangerous for the southern and central high plains.

And when temperatures drop 15-30 degrees below average in the western United States, warm air will move to the eastern third of the country.

