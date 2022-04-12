Northwest to see blizzard conditions, difficult travel conditions



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A major winter storm advancing northwest, north rocky and north plains is causing heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions until Wednesday night.

Fox Weather has released the ‘Beast’ storm-chasing news truck

This long-term snowfall will bring a 1-2 foot wide jolt for the region.

Snow can fall up to 3 feet in some areas.

If a massive power outage is possible, travel will be difficult, if not impossible.

Meanwhile, strong to strong thunderstorms continued in the central and southern plains and then in the Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.

Hail, hailstorms and tornadoes will be possible for the same area affected by the dangerous storms of the past few weeks.

Dangerous fire conditions will also be dangerous for the southern and central high plains.

And when temperatures drop 15-30 degrees below average in the western United States, warm air will move to the eastern third of the country.