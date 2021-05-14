Northwestern Athletic Director Resigns Amid Backlash Over Harassment Case



Hayden Richardson, a member of the workforce from 2018 to 2020, filed a lawsuit in January 2021 in opposition to the college, its deputy Title IX coordinator, its affiliate athletic director for advertising, Polisky and Bonnevier, claiming that she had been groped, harassed and lifted with out her permission by intoxicated followers and alumni throughout university-sponsored occasions and tailgating events. She mentioned within the lawsuit that she had been inspired to proceed taking pictures and mingling with potential donors to elicit funds for the college although she raised issues about these actions to Bonnevier and Polisky.

The lawsuit, filed in a U.S. District Court docket within the faculty’s state of Illinois, additionally contends that the Title IX workplace violated federal coverage by delaying a proper investigation into these actions over a yr after Richardson reported them.

In her college thesis, which particulars the experiences of her and different cheerleaders, Richardson wrote that in January 2019 members of her workforce met with Polisky to voice their issues round tailgating. He responded, “What did you count on as cheerleaders?” She added that Polisky had accused two teammates of fabricating proof after they despatched 16 anonymously written accounts of harassment to him and Heather Obering, the affiliate athletic director for advertising, on the similar assembly.

Polisky denied these allegations in an electronic mail by means of his attorneys to The New York Instances on Friday, as did a consultant for Obering. Each have moved to dismiss the case, together with the college. An lawyer for Bonnevier didn’t reply to requests for remark.

Polisky and Obering forwarded complaints from the January 2019 assembly to the college’s Workplace of Fairness, which investigated. Later in 2019, insurance policies proscribing hairstyles had been eliminated and cheerleaders had been not required to take part in tailgates, a spokeswoman for the college, Jeri B. Ward, wrote in an electronic mail to The Instances on Thursday. Bonnevier’s contract was not renewed in 2020 after she was discovered to have violated the college’s discrimination and harassment coverage, Ward mentioned.

“That is finally a query of whether or not Me Too and Black Lives Matter could have which means on faculty campuses, and likewise how a lot sway huge donors could have over pupil security,” Caitlin Fitz, a historical past professor who labored on letters and protests over Polisky’s hiring, mentioned in a telephone interview on Wednesday.