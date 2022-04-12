Northwestern star Veronica Burton receives call from Tom Brady after getting drafted by Wings



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Northwest basketball star Veronica Burton was ranked No. 7 overall in the WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings, and that moment coincided with a phone call from one of the greatest professional athletes of all time.

Tom was able to call Brady Burton and congratulate him. Burton is a Newton, Massachusetts native. Brady told him that he had known his father since his time with the New England Patriots. Steve Burton is a WBZ-TV reporter in the Boston area.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“Hey Veronica, what’s up? I just wanted to congratulate you for being a draft. Four-time Big Ten theft leader, I know you’re a Nancy Lieberman Award finalist, an All-American, and now you’re here at WNBA. Congratulations to you,” Brady said.

“I know the Burton family very well. I’ve known your father for a long time, your brother [Austin]. Just know that I am always encouraging you from afar and I wish you the best of luck. You had an amazing career and we know you embodied everything about community consciousness. It will take you a long way in life, it will take you a long way in your basketball career and it will take you a long way in your family. “

Detention of Britney Greener to WNBA star Enneka Ogumi, why players are taking a ‘strategic’ approach

Veronica Burton was flashing after a call from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star.

“It was Tom Brady, GOAT – the greatest player of all time – congratulating me. It means more. He’s the best,” he said.

Burton was a standout player for the Wildcats in his senior season. He averaged 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He also leads Division 1 in every game still, averaging 4.

The Wings were 14-18 last season and were knocked out of the playoffs by eventual champions Chicago Sky.