Northwestern star Veronica Burton receives call from Tom Brady after getting drafted by Wings

22 hours ago
Northwest basketball star Veronica Burton was ranked No. 7 overall in the WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings, and that moment coincided with a phone call from one of the greatest professional athletes of all time.

Tom was able to call Brady Burton and congratulate him. Burton is a Newton, Massachusetts native. Brady told him that he had known his father since his time with the New England Patriots. Steve Burton is a WBZ-TV reporter in the Boston area.

Veronica Burton was ranked seventh overall by the Dallas Wings during the 2022 WNBA Draft on April 11, 2022 in New York.

(Via Alex Nahorniak-Svenski / NBAE Getty Images)

“Hey Veronica, what’s up? I just wanted to congratulate you for being a draft. Four-time Big Ten theft leader, I know you’re a Nancy Lieberman Award finalist, an All-American, and now you’re here at WNBA. Congratulations to you,” Brady said.

“I know the Burton family very well. I’ve known your father for a long time, your brother [Austin]. Just know that I am always encouraging you from afar and I wish you the best of luck. You had an amazing career and we know you embodied everything about community consciousness. It will take you a long way in life, it will take you a long way in your basketball career and it will take you a long way in your family. “

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady left the field after losing the NFL Wild-Card Play-off football game to the Tennessee Titans on January 4, 2020 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

(AP Photo / Charles Grace)

Veronica Burton was flashing after a call from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star.

Veronica Burton of the Dallas Wings poses for a photo during the 2022 WNBA Draft on April 11, 2022 in New York.

(Via Alex Nahorniak-Svenski / NBAE Getty Images)

“It was Tom Brady, GOAT – the greatest player of all time – congratulating me. It means more. He’s the best,” he said.

Burton was a standout player for the Wildcats in his senior season. He averaged 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He also leads Division 1 in every game still, averaging 4.

The Wings were 14-18 last season and were knocked out of the playoffs by eventual champions Chicago Sky.

