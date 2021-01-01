Norway flirts with idea of ​​’mini Brexit’ in election campaign

After eight years of European centre-right government, polls show the Scandinavian country is poised for a change in administration.

A Left-Green coalition in some shape or form is expected to emerge victorious, with the main opposition Labor Party relying on the support of several Eurosceptic parties to obtain a majority in parliament.

In its far corner of Europe, Norway is not a member of the European Union, but it is closely linked to the bloc through the European Economic Area (EEA) agreement.

The deal gives Norway access to the common market in exchange for the adoption of most European directives.

Both the Center Party and the Socialist Left – the Labor Party’s closest ally, which has about 20 percent of voter support – have called for the facilitation of the marriage to be dissolved.

“The problem with our agreement today is that we gradually transfer more and more power from the Storting (Norway parliament) from the Norwegian parliamentarians to the bureaucrats in Brussels who are not accountable,” said Center Party leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum. recently said. Debate on TV.

While protecting the interests of its rural base, the Center Party wants to replace the EEA with trade and cooperation agreements.

However, Labor leader Jonas Gahr Store, who is expected to become the next prime minister, does not want to jeopardize the country’s ties with Norway’s biggest trading partner, the European Union.

“If I go to my wife and say ‘Look, we’ve been married for years and things are great, but now I want to look around to see if there are any other options’… No one (in Brussels) is going to pick up the phone” and be prepared to renegotiate the terms, Gahar Store said in the same debate.

Running with the same metaphor, Schlagswold Vedum said: “If your wife rides rough on you every day, maybe you will react.”

EU a ‘tough negotiating partner’

Initially, Brexit gave a ray of hope to Norwegian Eurosceptics. But the difficulties in resolving British-EU relations affected things.

Ulf Sverdrup, director of the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs, said: “In Norway, we see that the EU is a very difficult negotiation partner and even a large country like the UK has not won much in its negotiations. “

While Norwegians have twice rejected EU membership, in referendums in 1972 and 1994, the majority is in favor of the current EEA agreement.

During the election campaign, the issue of the European Union has been gradually pushed to the back burner as the Center Party – which led the elections for some time – has seen a decline in its support.

The nature of Norway’s relationship with the bloc will depend on the distribution of seats in parliament, but experts generally agree that little is likely to change.

“The Labor Party will certainly be firm about the need to keep the EEA agreement,” said Johannes Berg, political scientist at the Institute for Social Research, “even if it means making concessions to other parties in other areas.”

Close cooperation on climate?

It is possible that common issues such as the fight against climate change could actually bring Norway and the EU even closer.

“Cooperation with the EU will become much stronger because of the climate issue” which “could become a source of friction” within the next alliance, Sverdrup suggested.

“Even though the last 25 years have been a period of increasingly close cooperation, and although we can expect that this will probably continue, there are still question marks about Norway’s future relationship with the EU”, They said.

These include the inclusion and strength of Eurosceptics within a future government, as well as the ability of coalition partners to agree on all EU-related issues.

Meanwhile, Brussels is watching carefully. The EEA Agreement is “fundamental” to relations between the European Union and its

The partners are Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, according to EU spokesman Peter Stano.

But when it comes to the rest, “we do not speculate on possible election results nor do we comment on various party positions.”