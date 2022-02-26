Norway ski body says Russians not welcome to compete there



The Nordic Ski Federation said on Saturday that “Russian skiers are not being welcomed in Norway due to violations of international law and attacks on the Ukrainian people.”

The International Ski Federation’s (FIS) policy, announced directly late Friday in direct opposition to Norway’s call, comes just days after the Winter Sports Strength record of 16 golds topped the Beijing Olympics medal table. Russian and Norwegian cross-country skiers share a podium at the Bird’s Nest Stadium in the final men’s medal given in Beijing.

The Norwegian application came just days before Kvitfjell and Oslo hosted the World Cup races in alpine and cross-country skiing next weekend, and when the country co-hosted the Junior World Championships in the Nordic ski discipline.

“The message of the Norwegian Ski Federation to Russia and the Russian athletes is clear; we do not want your participation!” It said in a statement.

Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine since Thursday “requires international condemnation and sanctions,” the Norwegian Federation said.

“Sports is not isolated from this and cannot remain inactive in what is happening now,” the statement said, pledging to lobby the world governing body for sports.

On Friday, FIS pulled the rest of its World Cup events from Russia this season but later allowed the Russians to continue competing.

The Switzerland-based ski organization said, “Athletes will continue to compete under their name and under the auspices of Russia, although the FIS flag and FIS will be used in all official powers, including the music program.”

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday banned the use of Russian flags and music, prompting sports organizations to remove or cancel scheduled events in Russia.