Norway’s Joergen Graabak wins Olympic Nordic combined gold



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Norway’s Joergen Graabak won gold at the Nordic Olympics on Tuesday, crossing the first finish line from a deficit of 2 minutes, 7 seconds in the 10K cross-country race after finishing 12th in ski jumping.

By winning the event in 2014, Grabak became the first two-time Nordic Commonwealth Olympic champion in the big mountains.

Live update: Beijing Olympics

Norwegian teammate Jens Luras Oftebro won the silver, four-tenths of a second behind. Akito Watabe of Japan won the bronze.

Norwegian superstar Jarl Magnus Riber, after a positive test for COVID-19, came out of the fray, jumped 142 meters (466 feet) in the first round of the competition and scored 139.8 points. The impressive jump gave him a 44-second lead in the cross-country race.

The three-time world champion took the lead in one minute before making a costly mistake. Riber took a wrong turn a few minutes later and that mistake cut his cushion to less than 10 seconds at the 2.5K mark.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

After being isolated for more than 10 days, Riber was not as familiar with the course as his competitors. The Norwegian race faded late and finished eighth.

Top-ranked Johannes Lamperta of Austria had a slim lead at the 7.5K mark but finished sixth.

Germany’s Vincenzo Geiger won the Nordic combined event last week, rallied from a 1:26 deficit in the cross-country race and finished seventh on Tuesday. Kristjan Elves of Estonia, who remained isolated after a positive test for COVID-19, started the cross-country race second and finished ninth.

Germany’s three-time Olympic gold medalist Eric Frenzel is out of contention and the team is hopeful he will be able to compete in the Nordic combined team event on Thursday.

The athlete who jumps the farthest and impresses the judges the most starts the Nordic cross-country section with a lead. Ski jumping follows the rest of the field in Finnish order. The first to cross the finish line won gold.