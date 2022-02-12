Norwegian brothers win gold, bronze in Olympic biathlon



The Boy brothers packed 1-3 punches in the Olympic biathlon course.

Johannes Thingness Boye, the youngest of the Norwegian siblings, won gold in the sprint race on Saturday. Big brother Tarjei Boye took bronze.

“We are very proud to be first place and third place here,” said Johannes Thingness Boy, who won his third medal at the Beijing Games. “We’re both biathletes but we’re also family. We have something really great about us. That’s why I started this game.”

Johannes Things skied fast enough in the 10-kilometer course to cross a missed goal and win in 24 minutes, 0.4 seconds. He also won gold in the mixed team relay and bronze in the individual race.

At the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, Johannes Thingnes won gold in the individual race.

France’s Quentin Fillon Maillet won the silver medal, splitting the brothers on stage. He was 25.5 seconds behind Johannes Thingness Boy.

Tarjei Bo, who also won gold in the mixed relay with his younger brother, was 38.9 seconds behind with a miss. This was his first individual Olympic medal.

“I’m five years older than him, but we’ve fought together for the last 10 years at the World Cup,” Tarje said. “We did it at the World Champion, now we’ve won the mixed relay here and we’ve won individual medals together here too. It’s an incredible story.”

Fillon Maillet also missed a goal but could not keep up with Boyer’s pace. He personally won gold and silver in mixed relay – out-sprinted by Boyer. He is also the overall leader of the World Cup.

“I’m very happy today,” said French. “A miss today, but I’m glad to be on the podium. The track is very slow. It’s pretty hard to ski because you have to push every time.”

Although the temperature was relatively warm and the wind was calm, the snowfall at the beginning of the day slowed down the tracks.

Russia’s Maxim Svetkov made a clean shot but was 40.6 seconds behind in fourth place.

“I’ve already survived fourth place and the second time being close to fourth place didn’t bite me so much,” Tsvetkov said. “Besides, today I realized that boys who ski well at this distance will be the favorites. Although I skied well in individual races, today’s race was for the boys who feel very strong in the course. And that’s exactly what happened today.”

World Cup sprint leader Sweden’s Sebastian Samuelson missed a goal and is in fifth place.

Boy dominated the sprint race in three seasons but struggled this year. He won one sprint race in France and was third in the other. Her success at this year’s Olympics makes her a favorite for upcoming pursuits and mass-starting races.

Saturday’s sprint win means Boy will start first in Sunday’s pursuit race.