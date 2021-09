Norwegian election: which parties can hit the ‘Sparregrens’ jackpot?

What except limit?

except limit There is a vote limit that Norway’s smaller parties aspire to hit in every election. The threshold is in place because Norway uses a proportional voting system, meaning that seats are awarded proportionally by votes. Thus, a limit was imposed to prevent too many small parties from entering the government.

Parties that cross four percent of the total vote across the country are rewarded with access to flat seats that ensure that parties that do well across Norway but don’t win a lot of seats outright, They are represented in the Parliament.

Why is the threshold important?

To understand why the limit is necessary, we’ll take a look at the 2017 election. In the last election the Green Party had received 3.24 percent of the total votes and won one seat. In comparison, the Christian Democratic Party received just one percent more of the total vote and won eight seats.

Leveling up seats is not only important for smaller parties; This can have a cascading effect on the larger parties and decide which parties may or may not end up in government or whether a potential government will have a parliamentary majority.

What do the polls say about this year’s election?

Below we’ve included a chart that uses the most up-to-date election data from TV2/Kantar, as well as estimates of how many seats the parties could win and how it compared to the last election.

what does this mean?

Overall, this means a significantly more diverse parliament could be on the books, and smaller parties winning more votes and seats than their larger counterparts could have a massive influence in this year’s election.

For example, if the Red Party and Green Party manage to outperform the elections and garner even more votes from the main parties, they could upset the balance of the entire election.

At present, a coalition government of Labor Party, Center Party and Socialist Left Party is expected to form. However, if the Red Party and Green Party manage to outperform expectations and steal more votes and secure more seats through a leveling system from other parties on the left, they could force themselves into government.

This is because the current elections are projected to see only a Labor, Center Party and Socialist Left coalition securing the lowest majority, meaning that their dreams of a majority government hang in the balance and push back from other parties. can depend on.

As a result, the Labor Party, the Center Party and the Socialist Left Party would expect the Green Party and the Red Party to fall short of the threshold to achieve a majority and avoid weeks of potentially messy talks.

How can this affect the parties?

First, for parties hovering around the threshold, reaching the threshold will make a huge difference in the power they will be able to regain in parliament.

For example, receiving just 0.9 percent more of the total vote than in the previous election would give the Green Party seven more seats. On the other hand, falling below the threshold can be equally disastrous for others as the Christian Democratic Party stands to lose five seats in parliament if they fall short of the threshold.

Additionally, the performance of some parties may signal a change in the Norwegian political landscape and prove that voters’ interests are shifting towards issues such as the environment.

“I would be happy for any result as long as we are over the threshold. This is really exciting and confirms a trend,” Green Party leader Une Bastollem told the newspaper. VG About the possibility of breaking the green threshold.

The leader of the Red Party, Björner Moxnes, is also liking the prospect of crossing the threshold, saying that it could have a huge impact on policy and is fully aware that the party will need to support the looted coalition of Labour, the Centre. Must be caught The party and the Socialist Left failed to secure a majority.

Moxnes told VG, “A Red Party above the threshold could be the key to securing a majority and new policies.”

A Liberal party reaching the threshold could reduce Erna Solberg’s fading prospects as prime minister because liberals winning moderate seats would prevent more conservative lawmakers from being elected. Winning more seats for the Liberals, on the other hand, could offer Solberg a lifeline and a coalition ally if she wins an unexpected victory.

How likely are the red and green parties to reach the threshold?

No one will know until Election Day because polls are never completely accurate, and the Green Party, for example, is just above the threshold. Furthermore, elections are just a snapshot of what the country is thinking and it does not always reflect what voters will do that day.

“Parties must mobilize voters on election day, something they have not been good at in the past. They were both above the threshold in 2017 and then dropped down on election day,” said political analyst, Thor Gard Olsson from Response Analysis, of the Green Party and VG from the Red Party.

This is something that even Red Party leader Moxness has admitted he is apprehensive about.

“I worry that the people who say they will vote for us don’t do it,” Moxness told VG.