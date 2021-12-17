Not a single death occurred due to lack of oxygen in the second wave of Corona, claims Yogi Sarkar

Deepak Singh said that many ministers of the government had written letters saying that deaths are taking place due to lack of oxygen in the state. He said that many MPs had also made such complaints.

The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh said on Thursday that no one died due to lack of oxygen during the second wave of corona in the state. State Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh made this claim in response to a question asked by Congress member Deepak Singh during the Question Hour in the Legislative Council.

Responding to the Congress member's question, Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said, "There is no report of any loss of life due to lack of oxygen during the second wave of corona in the state."

He said, “Many MPs had also made such complaints. There were many cases of death due to lack of oxygen. Does the state government have any information about such deaths in the entire state? Has the government not seen dead bodies floating in the Ganges and people troubled by the lack of oxygen?”

Giving clarification on this, Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said, “The death certificate of a hospitalized patient is issued by the doctors. So far 22,915 patients have died due to Kovid-19 in the state, out of which there is no mention of ‘death due to oxygen deficiency’ in the death certificate.

He said that during the Corona epidemic, people died due to various diseases and incurable diseases. The minister said that during that time, where there was shortage of oxygen, arrangements for oxygen were made there by bringing them from other states.

At the same time, Udayveer Singh of Samajwadi Party said, “Uttar Pradesh government took action against Paras Hospital in Agra when a video of a doctor there went viral. There half the patients were given oxygen and half died. There, the supply of oxygen was stopped on the instructions of the District Magistrate.

To this the Health Minister replied, “In the investigation report of the District Magistrate and the Commissioner of Police, there was talk of ‘mock drill’ in the hospital. Udayveer objected to the minister’s reply, saying that if the government writes “extinct” instead of “death” in the death certificate, it will not change the truth.