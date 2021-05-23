Not a Time to Conduct Exams, Pass Students on Basis of Historical Reference, Says Delhi Govt





CBSE Class 12 Board Examination 2021: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a press convention shortly after attending a high-level assembly known as by the Centre. He mentioned the Delhi authorities was not within the favour of conducting Class 12 board exams because it may put college students’ lives in danger as he cited the chance of the third wave of COVID within the close to future. He mentioned he would write to the Central authorities and urge them to cancel the exams and move the scholars on the idea of their previous examinations. Sisodia additionally proposed college students needs to be allowed to seem for the exams in due time if they don’t seem to be happy with their outcomes. Additionally Learn – CBSE Class 12 Board Examination 2021: Sisodia Offers Glimpse Into Excessive-level Assembly, Says ‘Conducting Exams With out Vaccinating Students Massive Mistake’

Addressing an essential Press Convention | LIVE https://t.co/9c898PLhqp — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 23, 2021

Sisodia additionally demanded vaccination for the scholars finding out in Class 12 earlier than they sit for his or her exams. “Conducting Class 12 board exams earlier than vaccinating college students will show to be a massive mistake and failure, ” the Delhi Deputy CM tweeted in Hindi.

Manish Sisodia mentioned that the Centre ought to focus on vaccinating Class 12 college students and academics throughout the nation. He urged the Centre to contemplate the choice of buying the Pfizer vaccine for these college students. “The central authorities’s precedence needs to be vaccination. The central authorities ought to both discuss to Pfizer and organize vaccines for 1.4 crore college students and virtually the identical quantity of academics throughout the nation,” he added.

“If the young-aged vaccine will be given to 17.5-year-olds following the recommendation of well being consultants, then Covishield and Covaxin, accessible within the nation, ought to first be utilized to all youngsters of twelfth and all academics,” he added.

A high-level digital assembly was convened immediately with all of the States/UT Training Ministers, Training Secretaries and Chairpersons of State Examination Boards and stakeholders to focus on the proposals for the conduct of exams for Class 12 and entrance examinations for skilled programs (NEET, JEE Essential).

Following the assembly, the Centre positioned two choices earlier than states for conducting the Class twelfth examinations. First, all state boards will maintain exams just for main/restricted topics as per the prevailing system, and second, to conduct the exams in an goal format with solely MCQs and quick questions and curbing the examination length to one and a half hour, as an alternative of three hours. All states have opted for the primary possibility, besides the Delhi authorities which is within the favour of cancelling the exams.