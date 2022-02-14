Not Akshay Kumar, but Ajay Devgn was the first choice for Laxmii, but he rejected the film, know why | Not Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan was the first choice for the film ‘Lakshmi’, but the film was rejected – know the reason here
Ajay Devgan was the first choice
The special thing is that Tusshar did not reveal the name of the actor who was the original choice. But it is known to all that Ajay Devgan was first approached for the film. In December 2013, Tusshar had told the media that Ajay Devgn would be in the Kanchana remake.
Wasn’t comfortable wearing a sari
According to the reports, in the climax of the film, the actor had to wear a sari and make-up, for which he was not comfortable. That’s why he rejected the film. Later in the year 2018, Akshay Kumar became a part of this film. In the year 2020, the film released on OTT.
However, even before this Ajay Devgan has rejected many films. Check out the list here-
Karan Arjun
Ajay Devgan and Shahrukh Khan’s pair was the final in this Rakesh Roshan film. But Ajay Devgan rejected the film.. and Salman- Shahrukh pair formed.. and the film was a blockbuster.
Fear
At the same time, Ajay Devgan was first approached instead of Shahrukh in Yash Raj banner’s film Darr. But he rejected the film.
something happens
Yes, Ajay Devgan was also offered a role in Karan Johar’s film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. But he rejected because at that time he was directing another film of his.
Bajirao Mastani
Ajay Devgan was also the first choice for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Bajirao Mastani. But he rejected the film because of the dates.
Padmavat
If reports are to be believed, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had approached Ajay Devgan for Padmavat. He was offered the role of Alauddin Khilji. But even here it didn’t work out.
