Not Akshay Kumar, but Ajay Devgn was the first choice for Laxmii, but he rejected the film, know why | Not Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan was the first choice for the film ‘Lakshmi’, but the film was rejected – know the reason here

Ajay Devgan was the first choice

The special thing is that Tusshar did not reveal the name of the actor who was the original choice. But it is known to all that Ajay Devgan was first approached for the film. In December 2013, Tusshar had told the media that Ajay Devgn would be in the Kanchana remake.

Wasn’t comfortable wearing a sari

According to the reports, in the climax of the film, the actor had to wear a sari and make-up, for which he was not comfortable. That’s why he rejected the film. Later in the year 2018, Akshay Kumar became a part of this film. In the year 2020, the film released on OTT.

However, even before this Ajay Devgan has rejected many films. Check out the list here-

Karan Arjun

Ajay Devgan and Shahrukh Khan’s pair was the final in this Rakesh Roshan film. But Ajay Devgan rejected the film.. and Salman- Shahrukh pair formed.. and the film was a blockbuster.

Fear

At the same time, Ajay Devgan was first approached instead of Shahrukh in Yash Raj banner’s film Darr. But he rejected the film.

something happens

Yes, Ajay Devgan was also offered a role in Karan Johar’s film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. But he rejected because at that time he was directing another film of his.

READ Also NTK Founder Seeman on Amazon Prime Series

-->