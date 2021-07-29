Not ‘Bad Boys’ Anymore, the Pistons Just Want to Be Good Again

Jalen Rose had gathered with basketball fans at a bar for Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers. It was also the night of the draft lottery, which Rose, the small retired striker, covered in his role as analyst for ESPN.

His Detroit Pistons, Rose decided, would win the lottery for the first time since its implementation for the 1985 draft, receiving the right to make the first overall pick and an encouraging path to reinstate the relevance of basketball.

Rose never played for the Pistons in his 13-year NBA career, but he’s been a Detroit native and a lifelong Pistons fan. He announced that he would buy shots for the dozens of fans at the bar if his lottery prophecy turned out to be correct.

As NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum revealed the draft order in reverse of pick 14 and Detroit remained on the board, Rose’s mind drifted. He thought of Jimmy Walker, the man who had given him half the genes of his NBA career and whom Detroit had selected over 50 years ago. He thought of Jeanne Rose, his mother, who had nurtured and facilitated these dreams with Walker out of sight and who had died of cancer four months earlier.