Not even 1 rupee tax will be levied on monthly income up to 10 lakhs, know what to do

If your annual salary is more than 10 lakh rupees or or 10 lakh rupees, then you have to pay a part of your earnings to the government as tax. But here is a way that is being told, by which you will not have to pay tax even a single rupee on 10 lakh annual income. For this, you have to keep savings and expenses in such a way that you can take full advantage of the tax exemption available on it. Here is a calculation to save you tax, from which you can get information.

Suppose your salary is Rs 10,50,000 per annum, and you are below 60 years of age, that means you will come under 30% slab. So first you can deduct 50 thousand rupees i.e. 10,50,000-50,000 = 10,00,000 rupees. After this you can save Rs 1.5 lakh under 80C. In this, you can take advantage of income tax exemption on EPF, PPF, ELSS, NSC and investment up to Rs 1.5 lakh annually as tuition fees for two children. That is, on deduction of 1.5 lakh, the calculation will be 8,50,000.

If you invest up to Rs 50,000 annually in the National Pension System or NPS, then under section 80CCD (1B) of the Income Tax Act, you can get income tax exemption i.e. 50,000 deduction calculation will be 8,00,000. On the other hand, if you have taken a home loan, then you can also claim tax exemption on the interest of 2 lakhs under section 24B of Income Tax. That is, now the calculation will be Rs 6,00,000.

Also, under section 80D of Income Tax, a person can claim deduction of up to Rs 25,000 for health insurance premium, which will have preventive health related costs for spouse, children and himself. Apart from this, if you buy health insurance for parents, you can get an additional discount of up to Rs 50,000 under senior citizen. That is, on deduction of 75,000, it will be Rs 5,25,000.

Under Section 80G of Income Tax, you can claim tax deduction on donations or donations to organizations. If you donated Rs 25,000 then you can get tax exemption on it. However, you will need to submit documents to confirm the donation or donation. The organization to which you donate or donate will have to submit a receipt for that organization. This will be the proof of the donation which has to be deposited at the time of deduction of tax. After this deduction, you will have to pay tax only on 5 lakhs and your tax liability will be Rs 12,500 (5% of 2.5 lakhs). But the exemption is Rs 12,500, so he has to pay nil tax in the slab of Rs 5 lakh.