Not even 7 paise scam during 7 years, Anurag Thakur mentioned 2G, 3G, then people reminded him of Rafale and asked – why restrictions on PM Cares Fund? When mentioned, people asked to remind me of Rafael

Union Minister Anurag Thakur along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Bageshwar. He said that Congress did 2G, 3G and many other scams. PM Modi’s government has completed 7 years, but no one from Rahul Gandhi to Sonia Gandhi can accuse PM Modi of 7 paise scam.

Anurag Thakur said that we have given a corruption-free, development-oriented government. He said that Atal ji worked together to create the states of Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh. There was no fight anywhere. Bill passed peacefully. When the Congress government was in power, then they had to make Telangana state. Which was opposed by his own MPs. Congress used to throw them out of Parliament. But in our time everything was done peacefully.

However, people on social media did not like his attitude. Santosh Singh asked- Hey brother, CM Modi ji was in Uttarakhand and not told till today. Then what were the two or three that changed. You will also say something on Gairsain, land law, health services, employment migration or you are being given jumlas to the mountain.

One user said that if the government changes, it will be known how big a scam Rafale was. One said that everything is fine, then why is Modi ji keeping the PM Cares fund hidden. Why not bring him under the purview of RTI? After all, what did they need to create a separate fund? He said that the government was bogged down by scams. If the power changes, it will be known what exploits these people have done.

Balram Behera asked that two crore jobs every year. 15 lakh in every account. Isn’t this a scam? Modi ji is running his expenses by selling all government institutions. The unemployment rate is sky high, but these people only understand the rhetoric. Raghunath taunted that 2G was a 3G scam, so why did all the accused get away under Modi’s rule. Did the government not have any evidence against him or was it all aerial talk.


