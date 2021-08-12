‘Not Going Quietly’ Review: Into the Long Fight

In 2016, Ady Barkan was working as an advocate for economic justice when he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a neurological disease that deteriorates motor function. Doctors told him he only had three or four years to live. The documentary “Not Going Quietly” begins shortly after this grim diagnosis, as Ady embarks on a new political campaign, this time focusing on public health policy.

In the film, Ady leaves the comforts of home and family to travel across the United States on a speaking tour as part of her “Be a Hero” campaign. He leads rallies in congressional districts where politicians support what Ady considers inhumane health policies. In Washington, his pressure for access to health care led Ady to protest the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Through this struggle, his disease progresses, limiting his ability to move and speak.