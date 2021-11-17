Not going to war in Lucknow, said Rakesh Tikait, said- BJP’s Gandhi is Godse

Earlier, while stating the plan to go to Lucknow, Rakesh Tikait had said that many people from nearby will come there. At the same time, he had said in the cartoons released by the BJP recently that we are coming to do whatever we want to do.

It has been almost a year since the farmers’ organizations agitating against the agricultural laws. In such a situation, on November 22, Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, is going to Lucknow to conduct the Mahapanchayat. Regarding this, he has warned the Yogi government that farmers are coming to Lucknow, do whatever preparations have to be done. Please tell that this Mahapanchayat will be held in Eco Garden near Lucknow Railway Station.

Our meeting will be peaceful: However, regarding this statement, Rakesh Tikait has now said that we are not going to fight any war there (Lucknow), Yogi is the CM of the state, he has to tell that farmers are coming. Our meeting will be peaceful. He said, “Farmers will hold talks, they should be aware of it in advance. During this we will keep our point on paddy procurement, Ajay Mishra Teni case and police matter.

On the “bakkal tarne” statement, he said that there is no such thing, we will talk calmly. On the other hand, on Yogi’s statement of welcoming the farmers, Tikait said that he should welcome the farmers. Tikait informed that on November 29, 500 farmers will leave for Delhi Parliament.

Apart from this, before the UP elections to be held next year, he said on the ruckus about Jinnah that, in five years, such election stalwarts come who confuse people in Jinnah, caste and religion. There is a need to stay away from them. Such people learn to fly in five years.

,BJP’s Gandhi is Godse”: Regarding the installation of a statue of Nathuram Godse in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Tikait said that Godse was the murderer of Mahatma Gandhi. He is revered by BJP. Godse is the Gandhi of BJP. Apart from this, Rakesh Tikait said on Kangana’s statement of getting independence in 2014 that there are many knowledgeable people. Awards are given to such people. He said that those who abuse the farmers are rewarded.