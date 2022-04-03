Not good for India, Yanshwant Sinha said on Pakistan’s political crisis, Natwar said – I am not worried, if they do something, Balakot will happen again I don’t worry, if I do something, Balakot will happen again

World

Not good for India, Yanshwant Sinha said on Pakistan's political crisis, Natwar said – I am not worried, if they do something, Balakot will happen again

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha does not consider Pakistan’s political crisis as good for India. Whereas Natwar Singh, who was the Foreign Minister, believes that there is nothing to worry about. If he did anything, Balakot would happen again. India is capable of giving a befitting reply to them.

In conversation with Aaj Tak, both the leaders, who have handled the Foreign Ministry of India, gave their opinion. Yashwant Sinha said that in the current situation, there is bound to be internal turmoil in Pakistan. People will come on the streets. To avoid a situation like civil war, the leaders and the army there can run any campaign against India. It has been seen many times in the past that India has been targeted to divert attention from itself. Natwar Singh said that there is no such thing as democracy in our neighboring country. But we are capable of giving a befitting reply to Pakistan in any situation.

The crisis deepened due to the rejection of the no-confidence motion

Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Sunday accepted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recommendation to dissolve the National Assembly. However, the move was termed as unconstitutional by the opposition parties and approached the apex court to challenge it legally. This further deepened the political and constitutional crisis in the country. It was believed that Imran would face defeat in the no-confidence motion moved by a coalition of opposition politicians in the National Assembly. More than 12 MPs of his party PTI also turned against him.

Imran told to prepare for elections

Congratulating the country for the rejection of the no-confidence motion, Imran Khan said that the nation should prepare for fresh elections. Imran sacked Chaudhry Sarwar, the governor of Punjab province, while the election of a new provincial chief minister was postponed.

On the other hand, the shocked opposition called the entire process of rejecting the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister and dissolving the National Assembly against the Constitution. Shehbaz Sharif said that we are going to challenge the decision of the Deputy Speaker and the recommendation of the Prime Minister to dissolve the Parliament in the Supreme Court.

The army shrugged off

The Pakistan Army said that it had nothing to do with the situation of political turmoil in the country. Army spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the army has nothing to do with what happened in the National Assembly today. The special thing is that since the coming into existence of Pakistan, the country has been ruled by the army for more than half of the period of more than 73 years.

Supreme Court opened on Sunday

Chief Justice Omar Ata Bandiyal has taken cognizance of the political turmoil. He reached the Supreme Court on Sunday. Supreme Court Bar President Ahsan Bhun said that the action of the Prime Minister and the Deputy Speaker is against the Constitution. He should be tried for sedition under Article 6 of the Constitution. He requested the Chief Justice to take suo motu cognizance of it.

