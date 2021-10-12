Not Honda Activa or Suzuki Access, but these top 3 scooters in 125cc give mileage up to 68 kmpl, read full details

Want to buy a stylish scooter with a strong mileage, then read here the complete details of these three scooters of 125cc segment, which can be a better option for you.

If you are looking to buy a scooter that comes with high mileage and a powerful engine in a low budget but could not choose the best option for yourself among the long range of scooters in the two-wheeler sector.

So here you can know the complete details of the top 3 scooters in the 125 cc segment, which give mileage in a low budget, strong engine with tremendous style.

Yamaha fascino 125: Yamaha Fascino is the best selling scooter of its company’s 125 cc segment, which is liked for its attractive design and tremendous mileage. The company has launched six variants of this scooter in the market.

This scooter has been given a 125 cc engine with single cylinder which is based on fuel injected technology. This engine can generate 8.2 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque. The transmission of this scooter is automatic.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 68.75 kmpl. The starting price of Yamaha Fascino 125 is Rs 72,030 which goes up to Rs 78,530 on the top model.

Yamaha RayZR 125: Yamaha Ray Z scooter is known for its sporty look and speed. Which the company has launched in six variants.

The scooter has a 125 cc scooter which is based on air cooled fuel injected technology. This scooter generates 8.2 PS power and 10.3 Nm torque. The transmission of this scooter is automatic.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 66 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of this Yamaha Ray ZR 125 is Rs 73,330 which goes up to Rs 83,830 on the top model.

TVS Jupiter 125: TVS Jupiter is the best selling scooter of its company which is preferred for mileage. The company has recently launched its new avatar, whose three variants have been launched in the market.

The scooter is powered by a 124.8 cc single cylinder engine that generates 8.15 PS of power and 10.5 Nm of peak torque. The transmission of this scooter is automatic.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 62 kilometers per liter. The starting price of this scooter is Rs 73,400 which goes up to Rs 81,300 in the top model.