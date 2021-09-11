Not just for petrolheads: German motor show leads to sustainability

From the influx of two wheelers to automated valet parking, a major Here are five things to pay attention to at one of the anti-car protests, world Biggest Motor Show.

Progress in easing coronavirus restrictions and vaccinations The campaign means the show can happen in person – the first major event Its type since the start of the pandemic last year in Germany.



The daily visitor count is capped at 80,000. Attendees are expected to prove They are double-vaccinated, have recently recovered from the virus or have been in possession of a negative test, and is asked to wear a mask inside.



But outside, this show, which takes place every two years, spreads The city centre, open to the public with events taking place throughout Munich.

Green?



Climate change and the transition to sustainable vehicles is on everyone’s lips On the show, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who won the IAA . opened With a vote of confidence for the industry.



Merkel’s climate strategy questioned at motor show final visit

More than 70 bicycle brands on show to drive vehicles on two wheels The cycle also has two halls that dedicate themselves to a sign that the show Earning its new name IAA “Mobility”.



Angela Merkel inspects a Kettler Cargo e-bike at the opening of the International Motor Show (IAA) in Munich. Photo: Michael Rehle / POOL / AFP

It’s no longer just a convention for petrolheads, to name a few more Faster than bicycles are getting in on the act involving roadsters.

Prestige brand Porsche is launching its new Taycan Turbo S. showing bike rack on And own brand electric bike to go with it in matching colors.



But not every vehicle on the show was able to deliver on its green promises. The Mercedes e-Performance Hybrid is the first from its sports marque AMG Electricity in the name but a fully charged battery gives the car just 12 . will only take kilometer (7.5 mi).

small package



While sales of people carriers and SUVs continue to be strong, some companies Hoping to appeal to drivers who want something more affordable More efficient in space and consumption.



The Microlino, barely 2.5 m (8.2 ft) tall, welcomes testing The driver through the front door.





A man sits in a Microlino 2.0 electric bubble car during the press preview at the International Motor Show (IAA) on September 6, 2021. Photo: Christoph Stach / AFP

“It’s not a car,” says Wim Oboter, founder of the Swiss scooter brand Micro. Whose two sons are developing a pint-sized vehicle, “but it protects you” From the weather and it’s hot. “



This model is one of those trying to woo young buyers with a promise Traveled well suited to crowded city life.



Israeli company City Transformers meanwhile was showcasing its Twizy-like wheel model To sneak between cars in a congested parking lot.

‘automatic servant’

It may soon be easier for some to find a parking space as a German company Bosch showcases its new driverless parking technology.



Automated system coordinates with the parking lot to guide the car An empty space after its owner has exited the vehicle.





Chancellor Angela Merkel visits the Bosch company’s booth, as Bosch CEO Volkmar Denner (CR), speaks during a presentation at the International Motor Show (IAA) Germany on the official opening day of the fair. Photo: Tobias Schwarz / AFP

Many cameras offer “an outside view on the outside”. vehicle” to see if a danger is approaching, says Robert Axler, responsible For the “automatic valet” system at Bosch.



The technology is ready to be deployed, the company says, but for The Moment is only available in the latest high-end vehicles, such as the Mercedes EQS.

Protest

The “Stop Driving Climate Change” Message Is With Climate Activists producers in the show.



Protests over the main event at the Car Summit are nothing new. In In 2019, thousands of people performed outside the show in Frankfurt.



Climate activists gather outside the IAA Motor Show with a sign that says, “Symbolic policies during a climate disaster? Madness!” Photo: Picture Alliance/dpa/dpa-gentleblood | Klaus-Dietmar Gaberto

Activists blocked major motorways around Munich on the day of the opening of IAA, forcing roads to be closed and traffic jams.



More demonstrations are planned for Thursday and Friday, culminating in Massive protest against mass cycle gathering with cyclists on Saturday Converted shows from all directions.