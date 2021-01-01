Not just MBA .. Do a fully employed MBA – International MBA is the future
Harish Aneja, an MBA from UCLA Anderson, says China and most developed countries are struggling with an aging population, while half of India’s population is less than 26 years old. In addition, a strong education system and the world’s largest English-speaking population also enables India to select management graduates from around the world.
What is a fully planned MBA?
Fully Employed MBA (FEMBA) is a 3 year program. Professor Waxierg said classes at the Femba program are held in the evenings and on weekends so that students’ work schedules are not disrupted. Students can only take the course of the MBA program offered at CLA Anderson. They have the same options, the same network of alumni and career services. They also get the same degree. In addition, the program also introduces some innovations such as international study tours, global admissions programs, as well as students of this course working for 6 months with international companies. CLA has also launched a pilot hybrid Femba division this year. It will combine online learning with periodic weekly visits to the CLA campus.
International MBA – Future
Harish Aneja said MBA aspirants need to adapt to the global economic environment. The International MBA helps identify opportunities in the international market, bring more innovation to emerging markets, reduce operating costs, and increase retail revenue.
Most companies are globalizing and operating without regard to boundaries. Waxierg thinks that MBA graduates who are familiar with the global situation of business and can speak in detail on international markets are better than graduates who focus on domestic markets. He said Femba is getting a good response as students do not have to quit their jobs to do a full-time MBA under the program. According to him, this recession is a good time to go to school as there is less risk of losing good job opportunities at this time.
