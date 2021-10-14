Not only 14, this company will give in the budget of 7 lakhs, will get guarantee and warranty plan together

If you are planning to buy a compact SUV, then know here the complete details of the offer to buy Hyundai Creta in a budget of just 7 lakhs.

The demand for compact SUVs in the SUV segment of the car sector in the country has grown exponentially in the recent two years. In which the cars of companies like Hyundai, Maruti, Mahindra, Kia, Renault are being liked the most.

In which today we are talking about the Hyundai Creta of the compact SUV segment, which has been the best bought in India in the month of September.

If you buy this SUV from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 10.16 lakh to Rs 17.87 lakh.

But we are going to tell about the offer in which you can buy this car in a budget of less than 7 lakhs and take it home. But, before knowing about that offer, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this SUV.

Hyundai Creta has become the best selling compact SUV in its company as well as in the country. Whose company has launched six variants in the market.

In this SUV, the company has given a 1497 cc engine in which three variants of petrol and diesel have been introduced. In which the first variant is 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates power of 155 PS and peak torque of 144 Nm. This engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the SUV, it has a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is equipped with Car Connected Technology. Apart from this, features like panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, power adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seat have been provided in the car.

Regarding the mileage of the SUV, Hyundai claims that this SUV gives a mileage of 16.8 kmpl on the petrol engine and 21.4 kmpl on the diesel engine.

After knowing the complete details of this Hyundai Creta, now you know the complete details of the offers available on this SUV. This offer has been given by second hand car selling website CARS24 which has listed this SUV on its site which has been priced at just Rs 6,79,499.

According to the information recorded on the website, the model of this car is of July 2015. Car ownership is first. This car has run 1,17,182 km so far. The registration of this car is registered in DL-8C RTO of Delhi.

On the purchase of this car, the company is also offering free RC transfer and free third party insurance along with six months warranty with seven days money back guarantee.

The company is also providing this facility for those who want to take this car on loan, in which you can take this car home with zero down payment. After this, you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 15,600 every month for the next 60 months.