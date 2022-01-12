Not only bowlers but even umpires remain in panic Chris Gayle Virat Kohli narrated IPL match story watch video

Chris Gayle is at primary in the world in phrases of scoring probably the most runs in T20 matches. He has to date scored 14321 runs in 453 T20 matches at a median of 36.44. He’s additionally at primary in T20 matches in phrases of hitting most centuries, most fifties and most sixes. He has hit 22 centuries, 87 half-centuries and 1045 sixes to date. He’s the only batsman in the world to hit greater than a thousand sixes in T20 matches.

When Chris Gayle comes on the sphere, the bowlers are in awe of him. Nonetheless, if Virat Kohli is to be believed, not only the bowlers but even the umpires remain in panic with this Caribbean batsman. Virat Kohli informed this in the present ‘Breakfast with Champions’ on YouTube’s Oaktree channel. Indian Take a look at group captain Virat Kohli narrated the story of a match in the Indian Premier League (IPL). At the moment, Chris Gayle was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) led by him in the IPL.

Whereas narrating the story of the match, Virat Kohli stated, ‘The match was occurring in Bangalore. The Chris Gayle brothers had been in full swing. He did the entrance leg facet. The ball hit the radar. He shot in entrance. I only had sufficient time to show my head to the left or proper. I turned my head to the correct. The ball simply went off the facet of my neck.

Virat stated, ‘As quickly because the ball got here out. Umpire stated to me what are you doing? I stated why what occurred? On this the umpire stated – pay attention. When Chris Gayle hits the shot, there isn’t a operating round. Have to sit down down. In any other case his shot will hit your helmet. Hitting the helmet, the ball will hit me and I’ll die.

Virat Kohli additional stated, ‘Then I informed the umpire – OK. Then I discovered how scared Gail was. Gayle was so scared that even the umpires had been scared. When he was batting, the umpire used to face in whole panic.

Allow us to inform that Chris Gayle has been part of Shah Rukh Khan’s co-owned Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings in the IPL. .