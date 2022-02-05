Not Only Dutee Chand These Female Players In Relation With Same Gender Boxers Tennis Stars Are Also In LGBT List

Dutee Chand Monalisa Relationship: Dutee Chand met Monalisa during a puja in their village. A year later, both of them had expressed their love for each other. Dutee Chand wants to settle down with Monalisa.

Dutee Chand is the first Indian sportsperson to admit to being in a same-sex relationship. Asian Games silver medalist Dutee is in a homosexual relationship with a girl from her hometown. Dutee Chand and her partner Monalisa are going to appear on the cover of a local Odia-language magazine on Valentine’s Day this year.

Dutee Chand and Monalisa: According to reports, Dutee Chand met Monalisa during a puja in her village. After that both of them started talking to each other on the phone. After a year of knowing each other, both of them expressed their love for each other. India’s sprinter Dutee Chand wants to settle down with Monalisa.

However, Dutee is not the first player who has chosen a gay partner as the companion of her life. We take a look at other sports personalities who prioritize love over social exclusion, who are/were in homosexual relationships.

Orlando Cruz and Jose Manuel Cologne: Puerto Rican professional boxer Orlando Cruz admitted to being in a same-sex relationship in 2012. Featherweight boxer Orlando Cruz proposed to his longtime boyfriend Jose Manuel Colón via video calling on a Facebook page. Orlando Cruz later married Jose Manuel Colón.

Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss: American tennis player Billie Jean King married bridge player Larry King in 1965. However, Billie Jean and Larry King divorced in 1987. After this, Billie Jean King married Ilana Kloss of South Africa in 2018. Former tennis player Ilana has been the world number in women’s doubles. At the same time, Billie Jean King won 39 Grand Slam titles in her career. This includes 12 Grand Slam titles in women’s singles, 16 in women’s doubles, and 11 in mixed doubles.

Jason Collins and Carolyn Moose: Former professional basketball player Jason Collins played 13 seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA). He publicly admitted to being in a gay relationship after the conclusion of the 2012–13 NBA season. Collins was in a relationship with Carolyn Moose since 2001. Both got married in 2009. Former basketball player Carolyn Moose has participated in the Junior Olympics for America.

Alex Blackwell and Lynsey Askew: Former Australian cricketer Alex Blackwell admitted to being in a homosexual relationship in 2013. She was the second international cricketer, after England cricketer Steven Davis, to be in a homosexual relationship. Batsman Alkes Blackwell married former England cricketer Lynsey Askew in 2015. However, their marriage was not valid in Australia till the year 2017.

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird: In July 2012, the news of Megan Rapinoe being in a gay relationship became public. When he revealed that he was in a relationship with Australian football player Sarah Walsh. However, he and Sara broke up in 2013. In 2017, the captain of the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) confirmed that she was dating Sue Bird, an American-Israeli professional basketball player.