Not only Kareena Kapoor Khan, these Bollywood actresses gave birth to a child through caesarean

New Delhi. Bollywood film actress Dia Mirza has given information about the birth of a child today that she has given birth to a lovely son in May 2021. He told that the baby was premature, due to which the child had a bacterial infection. So the doctors suggested C-section surgery to save their baby. And the delivery has been done through this process. Dia Mirji is the first such actress, even before these actresses have resorted to caesarean delivery to become a mother. Know about those actresses…

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

When Shilpa Shetty Kundra gave birth to her first son, she underwent a cesarean delivery procedure. Before anyone knows, Shilpa has changed herself to the old complexion.

Malaika Arora

Bollywood’s hot actress Malaika Arora is the owner of a perfect figure. 15 years ago, Malaika gave birth to a baby boy via caesarean delivery. Started maintaining myself after a few months of this delivery

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood’s ‘Bebo’ Kareena Kapoor Khan resorted to caesarean delivery while giving birth to her first son Taimur Ali Khan in the year 2016.

Lara Dutta

In the year 2012, Lara Dutta gave birth to a lovely daughter at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. There were many problems at the time of the birth of the daughter and it was impossible for her to have a normal delivery. So Lara did a Caesarean delivery.

Farah Khan

Bollywood’s well-known choreographer Farah Khan had given birth to three children at once, so had to resort to caesarean delivery.

