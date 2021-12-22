Not only Sachin Tendulkar Jasprit Bumrah Suresh Raina Nitish Rana Hardik Pandya Virat Kohli these cricketers also younger their wives see full list

A shayari by Mirza Ghalib fits perfectly on every person who falls in love. A person in love does not care about the age of the partner. Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, there are many other cricketers of Team India, whose names are included in this list.

‘No one has any power on love, this fire should not be planted by ‘Ghalib’ and it should not be extinguished.’ This poetry of Mirza Ghalib fits perfectly on every person who falls in love. A person in love does not care about the age of the partner. Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, there are many other cricketers of Team India, whose names are included in this list. It also stars Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Rana and Hardik Pandya. Have a look at such cricketers:

Sachin Tendulkar is 6 years younger than wife Anjali. Sachin was born on 24 April 1973 in Mumbai. Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar married Anjali Mehta on 24 May 1995. Anjali was born in 1967. She comes from a Gujarati family. The two had their first meeting in 1990. Anjali left her studies midway to take care of the family responsibilities.

Indian Test cricket team captain Virat Kohli is also younger than wife Anushka Sharma in age. Kohli was born on 5 November 1988 in Delhi. Kohli and Anushka dated each other for about 4 years.

After this, Virat married Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on 11 December 2017 in Florence, Italy. In the year 2021, on January 11, Anushka gave birth to daughter Vamika. Anushka was born on May 1, 1988 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka Chaudhary, wife of Suresh Raina, a former all-rounder of the Indian cricket team and popularly known as Mr. IPL, is also older than him. Priyanka is the daughter of Raina’s childhood coach.

Raina was born on 27 November 1986 in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. He married Priyanka Chaudhary on 3 April 2015. Priyanka was born on 18 June 1986 in Rajnagar, Ghaziabad. According to this, there is a difference of more than 5 months in the age of both.

Sanchi Marwah, wife of Nitish Rana, who was part of Shah Rukh Khan’s co-owned franchise Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, is also older than him.

Sanchi is also the cousin of comedian and TV presenter Krushna Abhishek. Nitish was born on 27 December 1993 in Bharthal, Delhi. Sanchi was born on 7 December 1991 in New Delhi. Nitish married Sanchi on 19 February 2019.

Sachin is 6 years younger than his wife, these cricketers have a difference of up to 18 years with their partner

Hardik Pandya, one of the star all-rounders of Team India, who has been battling fitness problems for the last several months, was born on 11 October 1993 in Chaurasi, Surat district in Gujarat.

He got engaged to Serbian model and dancer Natasha Stankovic on January 1, 2020. After this both got married in lockdown. Natasha gave birth to son Agastya Pandya on 30 July. Natasha Stankovic was born on 4 March 1992 in Pozarevac, Serbia.

Some are 10 years younger than their wife and some are 9 years younger, these 7 cricketers have married girls much older than them

Jasprit Bumrah married sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan on 15 March 2021. Bumrah was born on 6 December 1993 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Sanjana was born on 6 May 1991 in Pune.

According to this, Sanjana is about 2 years and 7 months older than Bumrah. Sanjana Ganesan has also been a finalist of Miss India. She also participated in MTV’s reality show Splitsvilla in 2014.